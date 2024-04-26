Fox News Politics: Squad on the quad

Expand / Collapse search
Published

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail. 

What's happening:

- Trump urges judge to lift gag order: Live updates from NY v. Trump…

- Terrorist-linked flag seen at Princeton demonstrations: Live updates on anti-Israel unrest…

- Biden makes rare live media appearance on Howard Stern's show…

Squad members tour anti-Israel demonstrations to express support

New York Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, both members of "The Squad," were seen Friday mingling with anti-Israel agitators at Columbia University, where "support" was offered to those in the encampment established to protest the Israeli military's actions in Gaza.

A smiling Ocasio-Cortez showed up in videos speaking to denizens of the encampment, and Bowman was seen cheerfully chatting with the demonstrators. Bowman also reportedly attended a Thursday evening Biden campaign fundraiser in Westchester County.

The visits by Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman to Columbia's campus in New York City came one day after Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar traveled to the school with her daughter (who was arrested a week ago for trespassing as part of the demonstrations) to show her support for the protest of Israel's war against Hamas.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman

‘Squad’ Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., were seen on Friday mingling with anti-Israel agitators at Columbia University. (Getty Images)

Choosing Sides

'PEACEFULLY PROTESTING': Columbia anti-Israel agitators file civil rights complaint to Dept. of Education ...Read more

CHOOSING SIDES: Flag used by terrorist group seen at ivy league anti-Israel encampment ...Read more

WHO'S BEHIND IT?: Expert argues similarities in campus anti-Israel protests suggest foreign influence ...Read more

UNSAFE SPACES: Columbia protest leader discussed 'murdering Zionists,' calling on them to die ...Read more

'WARMONGER': Pelosi university speech interrupted by anti-Israel agitators ...Read more

GUESS WHO: Anti-Israel protests nationwide fueled by left-wing groups backed by Soros, dark money ...Read more

Capitol Hill

FOLLOW THE MONEY: House lawmakers urge major donors to cut off Columbia amid protests ...Read more

NO WORDS: Republicans pushing for Johnson's ouster silent on Trump support for speaker ...Read more

SENATE SHOT: New Republican challenger to Elizabeth Warren says ‘no one has disappointed Massachusetts more’ ...Read more

WELCOME TO SAN FRANCISCO: Schiff reportedly robbed in big city, forced to attend ritzy campaign dinner with no suit to wear ...Read more

White House

POWER GRAB: Biden's gas car crackdown faces major roadblock ...Read more

UP THE ANTE: Biden's latest tax hike could crush the economy, experts warn ...Read more

LIGHTS OUT: Biden climate agenda threatening power grid, massive energy provider warns ...Read more

'UPHILL BATTLE': Blue state in battle over AG's illegal immigration dictate that 'handcuffs' police ...Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

LET'S DEBATE: Biden tells Howard Stern he's 'happy' to debate Trump this fall ...Read more

SWING STATES SOURING: Biden adviser ducks poll showing swing state voters down on economy ...Read more

'HUMANITARIAN CATASTROPHE': Surging GOP Senate candidate visits southern border as crisis rages ...Read more

HANDS OFF: Republican makes major announcement aimed at keeping crucial voting bloc from Dems ...Read more

HELPING HAND: Biden changes walking routine as questions about age continue ...Read more

OPINION: DA Bragg’s legal strategy is filth by association ...Read more

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

