Biden tells Howard Stern he's 'happy' to debate Trump

'I don't know when but I'm happy to debate him,' Biden says

By David Rutz Fox News
Published
President Biden said he would be "happy" to debate former President Trump on Friday during an interview with radio host Howard Stern.

"I am, somewhere, I don’t know when, but I'm happy to debate him," Biden said, after Stern said he didn't know whether Biden would participate in a debate.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, has publicly pressured Biden to commit to debating him this fall. 

The Trump campaign called earlier this month for additional 2024 presidential debates and for them to take place "much earlier" than initially proposed by the debate commission, with Trump telling Fox News Digital that he is "totally committed" to debating President Biden "anytime, anywhere, anyplace." 

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report. This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.

