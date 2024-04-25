Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

GOP rebels pushing to boot Speaker Johnson mum after Trump defends him

Spokespeople for Greene, Massie and Gosar did not weigh in on Trump's remarks defending Johnson

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Speaker Johnson wards off ouster calls as House passes Ukraine aid bill Video

Speaker Johnson wards off ouster calls as House passes Ukraine aid bill

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on ongoing threats to oust Speaker Mike Johnson on 'Special Report.'

The three House Republican rebels pushing to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., are silent on former President Donald Trump's support for the embattled congressional leader.

Roughly just six months after winning the speaker's gavel following three weeks of chaos over the ouster of ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Johnson is already under threat of losing it after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed a resolution for a House-wide vote on his leadership, known as a motion to vacate the chair.

Two more lawmakers, Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., signed onto her resolution in protest of Johnson's $95 billion foreign aid plan, which included funds for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific but nothing on the U.S. border, much to some conservatives' chagrin.

Johnson got some key backup earlier this week when Trump came to his defense, arguing Johnson is doing the best he can with a razor-thin House GOP majority.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE CALLS JOHNSON'S FOREIGN AID PACKAGE HIS '3RD BETRAYAL' OF AMERICAN PEOPLE

A three-way split image of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Speaker Mike Johnson, and Rep. Thomas Massie

Spokespeople for Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., left, and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., right, did not answer repeated requests for comment from Fox News Digital about former President Donald Trump's support for House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., center. (Getty Images)

"It’s not like he can go and do whatever he wants to do. I think he’s a very good person. You know, he stood very strongly with me on NATO when I said NATO has to pay up," Trump told radio host John Fredericks after his Monday court appearance. "It’s a tough situation when you have what, I think, is a very good man. I think he’s trying very hard. And again, we’ve got to have a big election."

Gosar's office told Fox News Digital he had "no comment" on Trump's defense of Johnson. Gosar has been one of Trump's most ardent supporters in Congress.

Spokespeople for Greene and Massie similarly had nothing to share — Fox News Digital attempted to reach both offices multiple times for comment on Trump's remarks but did not get responses.

3RD REPUBLICAN CALLS FOR SPEAKER JOHNSON'S OUSTER OVER $95B FOREIGN AID PLAN

Donald Trump speaks to the media as he leaves court during his trial

Trump spoke out in support of Johnson as he faces an ouster threat. (Brendan McDermid-Pool/Getty Images)

Like Gosar, Greene has been a top Trump ally in Congress and a popular surrogate for him on the campaign trail. She's also been one of Johnson's fiercest critics over his bipartisan work on issues like government spending and foreign aid.

Massie has had a significantly frostier relationship with the former president, having supported his GOP primary rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, before DeSantis dropped out of the race earlier this year.

The Kentucky Republican has most recently accused Trump of "bullying" fellow Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., when he called for a primary challenger to take her down.

TENSIONS ERUPT ON HOUSE FLOOR AS CONSERVATIVES CONFRONT JOHNSON ON $95B FOREIGN AID PLAN

Both Greene and Massie, however, have signaled that they're unrepentant about their threats against Johnson in the days since Trump's defense.

"It’s baffling hearing the establishment complain that it’s too much drama, too hard, and too risky to go through another Speaker race. Meanwhile, Americans are getting kicked in the teeth from the ridiculous drama inflicted on them from pathetic politicians in Washington," Greene wrote Tuesday on X. "You know what Americans think is hard? Paying their bills. You know what Americans think is risky? Doing absolutely nothing but pass messaging bills about the daily deadly border invasion."

Rep. Paul Gosar, a white man with blonde hair

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., is the third House Republican pushing to oust Johnson. (Getty Images)

Massie wrote on X that same day, "The weakest argument in defense of Speaker Johnson is ‘It’s a razor thin majority; you can’t get everything you want.’ We don’t expect to get everything, but we also won’t tolerate complete & total surrender."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All eyes are on Greene; for now, there's nothing compelling House leaders to bring her motion up for a vote. If she declares it a "privileged resolution," lawmakers would be forced to take it up within two legislative days.

A majority of House Republican lawmakers have already signaled that they don't have the appetite for another period of upheaval like what followed McCarthy's ouster.

Fox News Digital reached out to Johnson's office and the Trump campaign for comment.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics