Biden alters Marine One walking routine, is now often surrounded by aides: Report

President Biden has made a noticeable change to his routine of walking to and from Marine One as voters continue to express concerns about his age.

Biden could previously be seen traveling across the South Lawn to his helicopter solo, but the president has recently been flanked by several aides, according to an Axios report.

The new pattern is allegedly meant to create a visual effect that draws less attention to Biden's shuffling, sometimes awkward and stiff gait.

Several Biden advisers told the outlet that videos of the 81-year-old president walking alone across the grass could highlight his age to reporters and voters. They said the new images and videos of the president are more favorable and aides will continue to join Biden.

The advisers also revealed the idea came from Biden himself, who pushed for the new approach before it was implemented in mid-April.

Aides, such as close adviser Mike Donilon and deputy chiefs of staff Bruce Reed and Annie Tomasini, are now often positioned between Biden and the camera crews.

Biden's doctor previously revealed the president's odd gait is caused by "spinal arthritis" and "mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet" and he is undergoing physical therapy most days to improve his movement.

Biden has had multiple public stumbles, falls and near misses as president. In February, Biden slipped while he climbed the stairs to board Air Force One. In that incident, the president was able to catch himself on the handrail before continuing his climb.

That stumble came after a number of near misses on Air Force One stairs in 2021 prompted the White House team to employ shorter stairs that would allow the president to climb them more easily. A New York Times report from February noted that the Secret Service now positions an agent at the bottom of the stairs when Biden disembarks the plane.

Biden has also begun wearing new shoes, called "Hoka Transports," that have a wide sole for improved stability, according to an "Inside Edition" report.

"The shoe bears the seal of approval from the American Podiatric Association for being beneficial to foot health," the report said.

The White House did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

