Pelosi university speech interrupted by anti-Israel agitators: 'Warmonger'

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was interrupted by anti-Israel students during a speech she gave in the United Kingdom on Thursday. A protest group also called her a "warmonger."

As Pelosi, former House speaker, was beginning her remarks to the Oxford Union at the University of Oxford, a student quietly stood up and walked to the front of the room. He then presented a Palestinian flag and turned to the audience, blocking their view of the 84-year-old California congresswoman.

"Warmongers like Nancy Pelosi are not welcome on University campuses," Youth Demand, who took credit for the protest, wrote later on X, sharing a video of the protest.

The post also warned that the group’s protesters "aren’t f---ing around anymore."

The student, who was joined by an apparent colleague, was met with boos and was told by people in the crowd to sit down after they realized it was a protest.

Despite the disruption, Pelosi continued her remarks, when she called for peace in Gaza.

"The suffering of Gaza must stop," the Democratic lawmaker said, per the Telegraph. "We want peace on both sides. Both sides must agree to it."

According to the Telegraph, the duo stood awkwardly in front of the podium but were later removed by police. Those in attendance appeared to applaud their removal.

"When children are being murdered, and hospitals are being bombed, we will not sit down and be quiet while these people are given platforms," Youth Demand added in the post.

On Monday, Pelosi visited University College Dublin in Dublin, where she was presented the Sutherland Leadership Award. During her visit, students protest outside the university.

The interruption comes as hundreds of students at elite U.S. colleges and universities have formed anti-Israel encampments on their campuses. The demonstrations, some violent and antisemitic in nature, have called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza as their war has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians.