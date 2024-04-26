Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS

Republican makes major announcement in push to grow GOP support from once-solid Dem voting bloc

The announcement from Sen Rick Scott aims to maintain big gains in GOP support from Hispanics

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie Fox News
Published
Sean Duffy: Democrats are losing the Hispanic vote due to open borders Video

FOX Business host Sean Duffy reacts to President Biden's mixed signaling on his border policies ahead of the 2024 election on 'America Reports.'

EXCLUSIVE: A Republican running for re-election in a race key to a possible GOP Senate majority made a major announcement Friday aimed at keeping a crucial voting bloc away from the Democrats.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott announced the latest ad installment of a multimillion-dollar investment in Hispanic outreach, one that his campaign hopes will continue the demographic's swing toward the GOP and further solidify the state as deep red.

"As parents, we teach values to our children, the difference between right and wrong, truth and lies. But then we send our kids to school where some radical socialist teacher doesn't teach them math or English. No, they're taught that men can have babies and become women, and that we should worship the god of government, not the God who created us. That is socialism," Scott says in the ad, titled "Verdad," which will run in both Spanish and English.

NEW POLL REVEALS HOW VOTERS' VIEWS ON ABORTION HAVE CHANGED AS DEMS SEEK TO MAKE ISSUE A CENTRAL 2024 THEME

left: Sen. Rick Scott, Republican; right: his Democrat challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott and former Democratic Florida Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. (Getty Images)

TRUMP LEADS BIDEN AMONG HISPANICS, REGISTERED VOTERS OVERALL: POLL

The ad will run in multiple TV and radio markets across Florida, as well as statewide on multiple digital platforms.

Socialism has been a major theme in Florida elections in recent years, especially considering the Hispanic population in the state has significant Cuban and Venezuelan heritage. 

Some election experts argue that has been one of the major factors in the shift of Hispanics toward the Republican Party, which has expanded into other Hispanic groups, such as the Puerto Rican community.

Marco Rubio, R-Fla., at Senate hearing talking with hand raised slightly

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs hearing on the proposed budget FY2024 for the State Department in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

According to the Americas Society/Council of the Americas, 55% of Florida's Hispanics supported Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in his 2022 re-election bid, as well as Miami-Dade County — traditionally a Democratic stronghold that Hillary Clinton won by 29 percentage points in 2016.

Scott, who is expected to sail to victory in the Republican primary on Aug. 20, will likely face Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, the former representative of Florida's 26th Congressional District ousted in the 2020 election.

Elections analysts rate the race as either "likely" or "solid" Republican.

