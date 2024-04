Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

California Senate candidate Rep. Adam Schiff was given a rude welcome to San Francisco on Thursday as he was reportedly a victim of a carjacking just hours before a ritzy campaign dinner.

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, thieves broke into his car that was parked in a downtown parking garage and stole his bags. Without business clothes to wear, Schiff still proceeded to the event in shirt sleeves and a hiking vest, according to the Chronicle, with others dressed in suits.

At the dinner, Schiff thanked attorney Joe Cotchett for supporting Schiff’s bid to replace the late Dianne Feinstein and represent California in the U.S. Senate.

"I guess it’s ‘Welcome to San Francisco,’" joked Cotchett’s press agent Lee Houskeeper, who was at the dinner at Ristorante Rocca, located in Burlingame.

SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR BREED PROPOSES BUSINESS CURFEW TO REDUCE RAMPANT DRUG USE, CRIME

During his own remarks, Schiff was reportedly unperturbed by the theft.

"Yes, they took my bags," the California representative said, per the Chronicle. "But I’m here to thank Joe."

CHINESE AMERICANS TURN ON SAN FRANCISCO DEMOCRATS OVER CRIME, EDUCATION: WSJ

Schiff’s resilient demeanor prompted a compliment from Cotchett.

"Adam really showed himself tonight," Cotchett said. "He’ll be a great senator — he’s going to change the Senate tremendously."

The apparent theft came just days after the San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan's security guard was assaulted in downtown San Jose Tuesday, according to KRON4, a local Bay Area news outlet.

"While interviewing Mayor Matt Mahan in downtown San Jose, a man was shouting at us and fought Mayor Mahan's security guard,"KRON4 reporter Jack Molmud wrote in a post along with a video of the incident. "The fight lasted a couple minutes and the man was arrested by SJPD. Police said they were compiling evidence and sending it to the DA's office."

The San Jose Police Department "said the motive and circumstances surrounding the altercation are under investigation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is proposing various efforts to combat a part of the city that is notorious for high crime, homelessness and public drug use.

Fox News’ Alexander Hall contributed to this report.