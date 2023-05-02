Fox News Politics: Spirit of Joe Biden

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news and updates from the campaign trail. Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

A TOAST: A crowd of reporters and media moguls gathered at the annual White House Correspondents Dinner cheered President Biden when he said he was running for another 4-year term… Read more: Reporters cheer after President Biden notes he's running for re-election at White House Correspondents' Dinner

SPIRITED GROUP: A Washington Post reporter was lauded for profiling Biden, his religion and his family. Biden is a baptized Roman Catholic, though his position on abortion and other topics are contrary to the teaching of Pope Francis and the Catholic Church… Read more: Washington Post reporter receives award for 'capturing the spirit of Joe Biden' and his 'Catholic faith'

White House Watch

BORDER DISORDER: Days ahead of the anticipated end of a pandemic-era rule allowing illegal border crossers be removed pending asylum hearings, the White House is starting to consider sending troops to handle any influx at the border… Read more: Biden administration considers sending 1,500 US troops to border ahead of lifting of Title 42: sources

WINKIN' BLINKEN: Secretary of State Antony Blinken disputes that he organized efforts to dismiss Hunter Biden's laptop as "disinformation"… Read more: Secretary of State Blinken denies role in Hunter Biden Russian disinfo letter: 'Wasn't my idea'

LGBTQ-AID: A Biden administration priority in Pakistan is to send taxpayer funds to help transgender youth… Read more: Biden offers $500K grant for English teachers in Pakistan that focus on transgender youth

SOMEONE ELSE'S CHILD: Hunter Biden was in court this week for a child support hearing for a daughter the president has not acknowledged… Read more: WATCH: Attorneys for Lunden Roberts, mother of Hunter Biden's daughter, speak to media following court hearing

Up the Hill

CEILING FALLING: The government may run out of money in June, making the debt ceiling negotiations more crucial… Read more: McCarthy agrees to May 9 meeting with Biden to resolve debt ceiling standoff

STANDOFF: Biden and Speaker McCarthy are still at loggerheads over the GOP's desire to limit spending in exchange for a debt ceiling increase, but Republicans have some leverage… Read more: Republicans have the upper hand over Dems in debt ceiling negotiations, budget expert says

CREDIT RULE: Republicans are livid at a proposed Biden admin rule that would increase fees for borrowers with good credit and lower fees for low-credit score homebuyers… Read more: Senate GOP slams ‘perverse’ Biden rule forcing people with good credit to subsidize high-risk mortgages

SICK OF IT: Manchin took to task Interior Secretary Deb Haaland for ignoring federal law that requires fossil fuel and critical mineral development… Read more: Manchin rips Biden official for ignoring federal law on energy production: ‘Tired of asking again and again'

News from the Heartland

PUNISHMENT: Florida governor signed a bill Monday allowing the death penalty in convictions for the rape of a child under age 12… Read more: DeSantis expands death penalty law for convicted child rapists, defying Supreme Court precedent

DISORDER IN THE COURT: A progressive prosecutor is under fire for repeated failures of attorneys to show up in court as her office struggles with staffing…. Read more: Judge shreds Soros-backed prosecutor, moves to hold her in criminal contempt: ‘Rudderless ship of chaos‘

GENDER DEFENDER: One red state aims to punish those who perform life altering so-called "gender affirming" surgeries… Read more: Oklahoma governor makes performing 'irreversible gender transition surgeries' on children a felony

OREGON TRAIL: A set of new legislation would enshrine protections for abortion, sex change surgeries in west coast state…. Read more: Oregon Dems advance sweeping bill aimed at protecting abortion, gender surgery

IN GOV WE TRUST: A Fox News Poll shows what Americans think of government regulating artificial intelligence… Read more: Regulate AI? GOP much more skeptical than Dems that government can do it right: poll

WAR ON FISHERMEN: A new coalition of industries that rely on the bounty of the ocean are organizing to confront Biden's regulatory agenda… Read more: New fishermen's alliance seeks to fight back against Biden admin's 'hostile' attacks

Election 2024

AGE-OLD: Many Democrats are ignoring or unworried about the president's age as he seeks to lead the nation for a second term… Read more: Democrats dismiss concerns about Biden's age following re-election announcement: 'Seems to be doing fine'

FIGHT ON THE RIGHT: Republicans contending for Sen. Joe Manchin's seat in the Senate are in the fight right out the gate… Read more: WV Senate race off to blazing start as candidate bashes new rival he once praised: 'Can't be trusted'

TARGET LIST: Here are the Senate seats the GOP is looking at most closely… Read more: Blue to red: Four Senate seats that Republicans may flip from Democrats to win majority in 2024

VEEP: Kamala Harris already made history by becoming the first female vice president, but her next moves could be more historic… Read more: Kamala Harris could be most consequential running mate in modern history as Republicans see weakness

OUT FOR NOW: Rumored 2024 GOP presidential candidate stamps out rumors… Read more: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declines 2024 White House bid 'this year'

NOT THIS TIME: ‘Squad’ leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reportedly will not run for a higher office next year… Read more: AOC will not run for Senate in 2024, spokesperson says