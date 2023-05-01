Expand / Collapse search
Hunter Biden
Published

WATCH: Attorneys for Lunden Roberts, mother of Hunter Biden's daughter, speak to media following court hearing

Hunter Biden appeared in court Monday for a hearing in the child custody case between the two parents

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
Lunden Roberts' lawyer speaks to the media after court Video

Lunden Roberts' lawyer speaks to the media after court

Clint Lancaster answers questions after a child support hearing involving Hunter Biden in Batesville, Arkansas (Mega for Fox News Digital)

BATESVILLE, Ark. – The attorneys for Lunden Roberts, an ex-stripper and the mother of Hunter Biden's unacknowledged four-year-old daughter born of wedlock, spoke to members of the media Monday following a court hearing in the open child support case between the two parents.

"We feel like it went well, and we appreciate Judge Meyer and her impartiality and her directness," attorney Clint Lancaster said when asked how he thought the proceedings went.

The team of lawyers remained tight-lipped for most of the media's questions, refusing to comment on certain aspects of the case, including the $20,000-per-month payments Biden's attorney said during the hearing her client is paying Roberts in child support.

WATCH: HUNTER BIDEN IGNORES QUESTIONS ABOUT PRESIDENT BIDEN REFUSING TO ACKNOWLEDGE DAUGHTER WITH EX-STRIPPER

Attorneys for mother of Hunter Biden's daughter

The attorneys for Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden's daughter born out of wedlock. (Fox News)

When asked what the first question he would ask Biden during the planned June deposition of all parties in the case would be, Lancaster simply said, "I'll have to think about that."

Roberts and Biden reached an agreement in 2020 for the child's paternity and child support payments, but the case was reopened when Biden requested to reduce to the payments. In December, Roberts's lawyers filed a motion to have the girl's last name changed to Biden.

COMER SAYS HUNTER BIDEN'S LAWYERS ARE TRYING TO INTIMIDATE WITNESSES AND WHISTLEBLOWERS: ‘THIS WILL NOT STAND’

Hunter Biden gets off plane with president

President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, step off Air Force One, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Biden was subsequently ordered to appear in person for Monday's hearing, but ignored media questions pertaining to the hearing and President Joe Biden's refusal to acknowledge his granddaughter born of his son and Roberts.

Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer set deadlines for attorneys to submit discovery and begin depositions. 

Hunter Biden and family go for ice cream in Los Angeles

Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, in Los Angeles, Aug. 22, 2022. (BACKGRID USA)

During the hearing, Biden appeared to blankly stare ahead and had no interaction with Roberts, while Roberts’ family sat behind her along with Garrett Ziegler, whom Biden’s other attorney, Brent Langdon, described during a hearing last week as a potential expert witness in the case involving the contents of Biden's laptop.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace and David Spunt contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

