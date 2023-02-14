Fox News Politics: She's running

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news and updates from the campaign trail. Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

SHE'S RUNNING: Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and former ambassador to the UN under Trump, announced her 2024 presidential run Tuesday — challenging her former boss for the GOP nomination. Haley is scheduled to make her first campaign speech Wednesday in Charleston. Read more from Ronn Blitzer: Nikki Haley announces presidential campaign: 'It's time for a new generation of leadership'

SHE'S NOT RUNNING: California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the oldest current member of the Senate, won't seek re-election in 2024. Two Democrats have already announced their intention to run for the seat. Read more from Kyle Morris: Dianne Feinstein announces she will not seek re-election in 2024

HE'S (PROBABLY) RUNNING: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, saying she can't discuss politics under the HATCH Act, told MSNBC what President Biden "has said many times is that he intends to run." Read more from Danielle Wallace: White House reaffirms that President Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024

SPY ME TO THE MOON: A fourth "object" was shot down flying over US airspace amid growing worries about Chinese spy crafts. Read more from Jessica Chasmar: Timeline: Fourth flying object downed by US military in 8 days

LINUS TEST: Newly elected Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., has described his severe hearing disability as causing him to hear the voice of the teacher from the "Peanuts" cartoon when listening to people speak, the New York Times reported, raising more questions about his health and fitness to serve after he was hospitalized last week. Read more from Aubrie Spady: Fetterman hears voices like the teachers in 'Peanuts' after stroke, struggles to adjust to Senate life: report

TWO FOR ONE: The first Sidewinder missile U.S. fighter jets fired at the object over Lake Huron missed the target, but the second shot took it down. Each missile costs around $400,000. Read more from Louis Casiano and Luke Tomlinson: US military's first shot at unknown octagonal object over Lake Huron missed, officials say

RETURN TO THE CHAMBER: Sen. John Fetterman returned to the Senate on Monday, after spending several days in the hospital, where tests confirmed he had not suffered from an additional stroke, according to his staff. Read more from Aubrie Spady: Fetterman returns to Senate after days in hospital, casts vote on Senate floor amid ongoing health issues

LIE TO ME: Rep. Nancy Mace says any suggestion that the Pentagon does not know what an object is once they shoot it down "is an absolute lie" and is "a bipartisan issue." Read more: Rep. Mace calls out Pentagon's ‘very disturbing’ lack of transparency: Why is Congress 'kept in the dark?'

RECRUITMENT CRISIS: Four House Republicans, all military veterans , are warning that the Biden administration’s handling of incidents like the Chinese spy balloon and Afghanistan withdrawal will further hamper military recruiting efforts. Read more from Kyle Morris: House GOP warns Biden’s policy blunders, China's spying could worsen ‘alarming’ military recruitment crisis

WAPO WALKBACK: The Washington Post's profile on freshman GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna stirred up controversy on the right, with the Florida congresswoman accusing the outlet of attempting to paint a false narrative of her life. The Washington Post corrected its story once, and later issued an additional clarification, after Fox News Digital reached out with several questions about the piece. Read more from Thomas Phippen: Washington Post's 'bizarre,' 'comical' profile of Anna Paulina Luna littered with errors, congresswoman says

MISSION: IMPEACH MAYORKAS: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is bringing on a private law firm to assist with potential impeachment proceedings against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas . "The Department of Homeland Security has retained outside counsel to help ensure the department’s vital mission is not interrupted by the unprecedented, unjustified and partisan impeachment efforts by some members of Congress, who have already taken steps to initiate proceedings," a DHS spokesperson told Fox News. Read more from Patrick Ward, Timothy H.J. Nerozzi: DHS bringing on private law firm to help with potential Mayorkas impeachment proceedings

OFF TO THE RACES: With Haley's announcement, the GOP fight for the presidential nomination battle is heating up. Read more from Paul Steinhauser: Haley's presidential announcement may open the flood gates in the 2024 GOP nomination race

POPCORN TIME: The DNC mocked Haley's announcement and suggested that her campaign will showcase GOP infighting: Read more from Aubrie Spady: DNC mocks Nikki Haley's presidential campaign announcement: 'Everyone get your popcorn'

SEEING RED: Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Trump both top Biden in the key western swing state of Nevada in hypothetical 2024 election matchups. Read more from Paul Steinhauser: DeSantis and Trump top Biden in potential 2024 showdown in battleground Nevada: poll

TAKEN-FOR-GRANTED STATE: If there’s going to be a primary challenge against President Biden as he most likely runs for re-election in 2024, New Hampshire appears to be the most likely place for it after the DNC booted the state from its lead-off primary spot. Read more from Paul Steinhauser: Growing signs that Biden could face a 2024 nomination challenge in this key early primary state

NO VEEP LEAP: Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile is certain that Harris will not be replaced on the 2024 ticket, and may even make a bid for the presidency herself if Biden does not seek re-election. Read more from Aubrie Spady: Former DNC chair says Harris 'will not be replaced' on 2024 ticket, will be Dem nominee if Biden does not run