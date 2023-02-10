Expand / Collapse search
DHS bringing on private law firm to help with potential Mayorkas impeachment proceedings

DHS spokesperson calls potential Mayorkas impeachment proceedings over border crisis response 'unprecedented, unjustified, and partisan'

By Patrick Ward , Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
The Department of Homeland Security is bringing on a private law firm to assist with potential impeachment proceedings against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

"The Department of Homeland Security has retained outside counsel to help ensure the Department’s vital mission is not interrupted by the unprecedented, unjustified, and partisan impeachment efforts by some Members of Congress, who have already taken steps to initiate proceedings," a DHS spokesperson told Fox News.

The spokesperson continued, "DHS will continue prioritizing its work to protect our country from terrorism, respond to natural disasters, and secure our borders while responding appropriately to the over 70 Congressional committees and subcommittees that have oversight of DHS." 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

