Rep. Mace calls out Pentagon's ‘very disturbing’ lack of transparency: Why is Congress 'kept in the dark?'

The House Armed Services Committee's Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina told "Fox & Friends Weekend" that she will be "demanding answers" about why Congress is "kept in the dark" on national security issues this week after the U.S. shot down a third object over northern Canada.

REP. NANCY MACE: Well, I will tell you, sitting on Armed Services Committee, we are getting zero information right now. And I will be asking for a briefing this week, once business convenes this week. It's very disturbing to me. We've had now, what, three or four, maybe five incidences over the last ten days. And I have a lot of questions than answers right now. Why are we only now detecting these and seeing these items and why haven't they been shot down before? If they've been over U.S. airspace, why are we taking so long to take down these objects? It's deeply concerning to see what's going on right now. And there is frustration. I had two classified briefings last week, one on the Intel subcommittee regarding the first incident with the Chinese balloon. And this is bipartisan. This should not be a partisan issue. We want to know why it's taking so long to, number one, for me personally, to identify these objects. Two, why is it taking so long for them to be shot down? And three, why are we being kept in the dark? Because the United States of America is not going to shoot down an object or shoot or send a fighter jet to go shoot down an object without knowing what it is. And so any suggestion that they don't know is just an absolute lie. We do. We should be demanding answers this week.