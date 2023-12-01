Fox News Politics: Santos goes down

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox .

SANTOS EXPELLED ...Read more

The House voted to expel Rep. George Santos 311 to 114 Thursday. Santos walked out of the House chamber just before all the votes that sealed his fate were cast and did not answer reporters' questions on his way out.

Slightly more Republicans voted not to expel Santos than to let him stay. But the overwhelming feeling was clearly that Santos needed to go.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said he was concerned about the precedent it sets to expel a member of congress who has not been convicted (Santos faces several charges in federal court).

New York Republican Rep, Nicole Malliotakis, however, said "it sets a bad precedent that [Santos] stole money from his donors…"

DEMS BACK SANTOS: These 4 Dems bucked their party on vote to expel George Santos from Congress ...Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

FIGHT NIGHT: Here are the top moments from the DeSantis v Newsom showdown ...Read more

'EVEN DEBATE': Trump says DeSantis, Newsom 'both worked hard' and in Red State vs Blue State showdown ...Read more

'KISS OF DEATH': Trump campaign calls DeSantis 'thirsty' for debating Newsom ...Read more

'THIS IS A MASSACRE': Conservatives praise DeSantis for 'complete and total' debate win over Newsom ...Read more

TROUBLE AHEAD? Democrats still wondering whether Biden is best candidate for 2024 ...Read more

'TOUGHEST UPHILL CLIMB': Political forecaster reveals shift towards GOP in top 2024 Senate race ...Read more

NOT IMMUNE: Trump could face civil lawsuits related to Jan 6, appeals court rules ...Read more

Capitol Hill

NOT AGAIN: GOP senators call for China travel ban to prevent spread of mystery illness ...Read more

AMNESTY OR BUST? Dems want legal path for 'long-standing' illegal immigrants ...Read more

ON THE MOVE: House passes bill to stop federal funds being used to house illegal immigrants ...Read more

'MOST TRANSPARENT': Comer vows to release Hunter Biden transcript, schedule public hearing after first son is deposed ...Read more

'TRYING TO HIDE': Democrat-led committee reject Epstein flight log subpoena request ...Read more

White House Watch

'TITANIC FIGURE': Former White House staffers praise, critique the late Henry Kissinger ...Read more

'ECO-COLONIALISM': Biden admin crackdown on oil drilling faces stiff opposition from Native Americans ...Read more

'NO SPECIAL TREATMENT': Comer, Jordan demand Hunter Biden appear for deposition, say he will not receive 'special treatment' ...Read more

Across the Nation

SCANDAL: Democrats call for resignation of Florida GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler amid sexual battery allegations ...Read more

‘SHAMEFUL': Dem senator unleashes on Biden admin after EV actions boosting China ...Read more

REQUIEM: Reagan historian looks back at historic O'Connor appointment: 'most qualified' ...Read more