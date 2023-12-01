GOP senators call for China travel ban to prevent mystery illness spread

A group of five senators have written to President Biden demanding he implement a travel ban on China due to an alarming spike in an unknown respiratory illness inside the communist nation.

The letter, penned Friday by Senators Marco Rubio, R-Texas, J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, Rick Scott, R-Fla., Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Mike Braun, R-Ind., calls for Biden to immediately restrict travel between the United States and China until more information is gathered about the dangers posed by the new illness.

China has seen a rise in unexplained childhood pneumonia cases and other respiratory illnesses.

Citing China’s "long history of lying about public health crises," the lawmakers called for swift action to be taken to protect the health of Americans and the economy.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCP’s obfuscation of the truth, and lack of transparency, robbed the United States of vital knowledge about the disease and its origin," the lawmakers wrote.

"That means we should immediately restrict travel between the United States and [China] until we know more about the dangers posed by this new illness.

"A ban on travel now could save our country from death, lockdowns, mandates, and further outbreaks later."

The senators drew on the effectiveness of former President Trump’s travel ban on China, which was implemented on Jan. 31, 2020, as a model for such an action.

"Many officials and commentators—including you—criticized his decision as being influenced by ‘xenophobia.’ But history and common sense show his decision was the right one."

The lawmakers wrote that China has reported an increase in a mystery illness which it claims to be pneumonia caused by known pathogens—since mid-October.

This illness reportedly is a special hazard for children and has overrun hospitals in the north of the country, they wrote.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is unclear if the disease is due to an overall increase in respiratory infections or separate events.

"If history is any indication, we have cause to be concerned," they wrote.

Fox News Digital requested comment from the White House but did not immediately receive a response.