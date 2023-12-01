Expand / Collapse search
China

GOP senators call for China travel ban to prevent mystery illness spread

The senators wrote to President Biden demanding he immediately restrict travel between the United States and China

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
A group of five senators have written to President Biden demanding he implement a travel ban on China due to an alarming spike in an unknown respiratory illness inside the communist nation. 

The letter, penned Friday by Senators Marco Rubio, R-Texas, J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, Rick Scott, R-Fla., Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Mike Braun, R-Ind., calls for Biden to immediately restrict travel between the United States and China until more information is gathered about the dangers posed by the new illness.

China has seen a rise in unexplained childhood pneumonia cases and other respiratory illnesses.

CDC DIRECTOR SAYS 'NO NEW' VIRUS OUT OF CHINA DESPITE SURGE IN RESPIRATORY ILLNESS

A nurse preparing an infusion for a child in China

A nurse preparing an infusion for a child in the infusion area in Zhejiang province, China, on November 26, 2023. Five senators have demanded that President Biden puts in place a travel ban on China due to an alarming spike in an unknown respiratory illness. (Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Citing China’s "long history of lying about public health crises," the lawmakers called for swift action to be taken to protect the health of Americans and the economy.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCP’s obfuscation of the truth, and lack of transparency, robbed the United States of vital knowledge about the disease and its origin," the lawmakers wrote.

"That means we should immediately restrict travel between the United States and [China] until we know more about the dangers posed by this new illness.

"A ban on travel now could save our country from death, lockdowns, mandates, and further outbreaks later."

Marco Rubio and JD Vance

Marco Rubio, R-Texas, J.D. Vance, R-Ohio were among the group of five lawmakers to sign the letter demanding a travel ban on China. (Getty Images)

The senators drew on the effectiveness of former President Trump’s travel ban on China, which was implemented on Jan. 31, 2020, as a model for such an action.

"Many officials and commentators—including you—criticized his decision as being influenced by ‘xenophobia.’ But history and common sense show his decision was the right one."

The lawmakers wrote that China has reported an increase in a mystery illness which it claims to be pneumonia caused by known pathogens—since mid-October. 

Donald Trump Blue Room Balcony

President Trump implemented a travel ban on China on Jan. 31, 2020 in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

This illness reportedly is a special hazard for children and has overrun hospitals in the north of the country, they wrote.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is unclear if the disease is due to an overall increase in respiratory infections or separate events. 

"If history is any indication, we have cause to be concerned," they wrote. 

Fox News Digital requested comment from the White House but did not immediately receive a response.

A medical worker swabs an elderly man in Chine

Medical workers conduct health checks on residents in a rural area in Danzhai, in China's southwestern Guizhou province on December 1, 2023, on the occasion of World AIDS Day. ( STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.