Jeffrey Epstein flight log subpoena request denied by Democrat-led Senate Judiciary Committee, Blackburn says

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., criticized Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., for allegedly blocking her request to file a subpoena for Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs.

"@SenatorDurbin BLOCKED my request to subpoena Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs. What are Democrats trying to hide?," Blackburn posted on X.

Blackburn called Durbin's actions a "sad day in the history of the prestigious Judiciary Committee."

"Senate Democrats have long been trying to undermine the Supreme Court and Justice Clarence Thomas, but want to ignore Justice Sotomayor allegedly using her taxpayer-funded staff to coordinate speaking engagements in exchange for selling and promoting thousands of her books. They also don’t want to have a conversation about the estate of Jeffrey Epstein to find out the names of every person who participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s human trafficking ring," Blackburn said in a statement.

She first moved for the flight records to be subpoenaed in early November.

"Since we're in the business of issuing subpoenas now, here are a few more that I've filed," Blackburn told the committee during a meeting in early November discussing possible subpoenas related to a Supreme Court ethics probe.

"A subpoena to Jeffrey Epstein's estate to provide the flight logs for his private plane. Given the numerous allegations of human trafficking and abuse surrounding Mr. Epstein, we've got to identify everyone who could have participated in his horrific conduct," Blackburn said.

Some in the media dubbed Epstein's plane as "The Lolita Express," which was allegedly used to fly underage girls to his private Caribbean island in addition to other locations around the world.

Epstein pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy in July 2019 in a New York court.

He was later found dead in his jail cell located in Mahattan.

Fox News Digital reached out to Blackburn and Durbin's office for comment.

Fox News Digital's Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.