Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump Notches Supreme Win on Deportations

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Here's what's happening…

  • Biden's first public remarks since cancer diagnosis honor Gold Star families
  • US intel's take on TdA gang misses mark on ties to Maduro regime, ex-Venezuela army officer says
  •  Army unveils the MV-75, tiltrotor aircraft to replace iconic assault chopper

SCOTUS Hands Trump a Win on Deportation Plans

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a lower court order that blocked the Trump administration from deporting roughly 500,000 migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The decision is a near-term victory for President Donald Trump as he moves to crack down on border security and immigration priorities in his second term. 

The order stays, for now, a lower court ruling that halted Trump's plans to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) protections for some migrants living in the U.S., which allows individuals to live and work in the U.S. legally if they cannot work safely in their home country due to a disaster, armed conflict or other "extraordinary and temporary conditions." 

The stay, like many emergency orders handed down by the high court, was unsigned, and did not provide an explanation for the justices' thinking…READ MORE

Trump, left; Supreme Court building, right

The US Supreme Court’s may determine as early as Monday whether former President Donald Trump may be kicked off Colorado's state primary ballot for allegedly interfering in the 2020 election.  (Fox News)

White House

OUT AND ABOUT: Obamas seen together for first time in six months as analyst sees ‘no love lost’ amid divorce murmurs

IMPOSTER AT LARGE: Alleged attempt to impersonate White House chief of staff under federal investigation

'SCRIPTED' PRESIDENT: New book exposes Biden's 'scripted' Cabinet meetings amid alleged cognitive decline cover-up

Biden with Cabinet

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CAMPUS SPIES: Spy surge sparks Trump visa crackdown on Chinese students

FULL 'MAGA' AHEAD: All aboard the WMAGA? Florida congressman wants to rename DC transit for Trump

DOGE

MISSION OVER: Elon Musk’s official role at Trump’s DOGE ends, but his political impact lingers ahead of midterms

DOGE'S BARK AND BITE: The budget cuts Musk couldn’t complete and what’s next for DOGE

Elon Musk shows off DOGE shirt

White House Senior Advisor Elon Musk walks to the White House after landing in Marine One on the South Lawn with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) on March 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

ELON EXODUS: Elon Musk's DOGE departure divides Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill

OLD GUARD CHALLENGED: Two longtime House Democrats face primary challenges from younger opponents

MIDNIGHT MANEUVERS: Inside the late-night drama that led to Trump's tax bill passing by one vote

Trump with Speaker Mike Johnson

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., accompanied by President Donald Trump, speaks to members of the media as they depart a House Republican meeting at the U.S. Capitol on May 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

SANCTUARY SHOWDOWN: Top congressional committees launch probe into Nashville mayor accused of blocking ICE

Across America 

AFTER THE FALL: Since Floyd riots culled monuments 5 years ago, leaders in ex-Confederate capital lament ‘s—t didn’t change'

FEWER, FASTER, GONE: CBP ends use of temporary migrant processing sites as apprehensions plummet

'UGLY' INDICTMENT: Wisconsin judge claims 'absolute immunity,' calls DOJ indictment an 'ugly innovation'

'PARTY LEFT ME': Kentucky Senate Democrat switches to GOP in major blow to Dem gov Andy Beshear

CAMPUS CLASH: Harvard DHS lawsuit revives Supreme Court conflict of interest questions

Harvard University banners hang from building

Banners on the Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Library at the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Sophie Park/Bloomberg)

OFF THE STREETS: ICE agents in Boston arrest migrant murderer, child rapists as Fox News rides along

SANCTUARY SHOWDOWN: Dem county executive dings Trump admin over sanctuary jurisdiction designation

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

