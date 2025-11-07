Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump, Mamdani front-and-center in Empire State battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Obama once urged Black men to back Harris — then he, Democrats reversed race rhetoric legacy in 2025

-Duffy says air travel may take ‘days if not a week’ to return to normal, even after shutdown ends

-Justice Barrett urges students to 'take the high road like Erika Kirk' amid campus hostility

Trump, Mamdani front-and-center in Empire State battle between Hochul, Stefanik

President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani are not on the ballot next year, but they are smack in the political spotlight in New York State's 2026 race for governor.

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, in her first interview after declaring her candidacy for governor on Friday, linked Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul to Mamdani , the 34-year-old socialist state lawmaker who won election on Tuesday as New York City mayor.

"Kathy Hochul endorsed him and bent the knee," Stefanik charged in an appearance on Fox News' "Fox & Friends," as she pointed to Mamdani, who she claimed is "a raging anti-Semite, pro-Hamas communist who wants to raise taxes."…READ MORE.



White House

BENEFITS BATTLE: DOJ accuses federal judge of making ‘mockery of separation of powers’ in SNAP appeal

RESEARCH DOLLARS: Cornell University to pay $60M in deal with Trump administration to restore federal funding

DEAL OR NO DEAL: Trump considers granting Hungary potential exemption on Russian oil just weeks after imposing sanctions

COMMANDING RESPECT: Trump says Hungary's border stance keeps crime down, says Europe 'flooding' with migrants

World Stage

DRAGON SETS SAIL: China launches third aircraft carrier as Xi pushes military modernization against US influence

Capitol Hill

STALEMATE SHIFT: Schumer, Dems unveil alternative shutdown plan, ask for one-year extension to Obamacare subsidies

'WHEELS CAME OFF': Thune says 'wheels came off' as Republicans mull next shutdown move

NO DEAL IN SIGHT: Sen Kennedy says shutdown could last 2 more weeks amid ongoing Obamacare dispute

'TWISTED IRONY': 'Twisted irony': Democrats risk betraying their own pet issues with government shutdown gamble

GROUNDED NATION: House Democrat sides with Trump officials on air traffic cuts amid shutdown chaos

'FALSE NARRATIVE': Nancy Mace’s ex claims she fabricated sexual assault allegations in plot with friend’s estranged wife: report

STOP THE GAMES: Charlamagne Tha God calls on Dems to 'stop playing politics with people's lives' and reopen the government

Across America

SCANDALOUS CHOICE: Jay Jones' transition team to be co-led by ex-governor from blackface scandal, abortion outrage

UNDER WATCH: ADL launches ‘Mamdani Monitor’ to track NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani over antisemitism concerns