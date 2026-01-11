San Antonio ends its abortion travel fund after new state law, legal action

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Antonio has shut down its out-of-state abortion travel fund after a new Texas law that prohibits the use of public funds to cover abortions and a lawsuit from the state challenging the city's fund.

City Council members last year approved $100,000 for its Reproductive Justice Fund to support abortion-related travel, prompting Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to sue over allegations that the city was "transparently attempting to undermine and subvert Texas law and public policy."

Paxton claimed victory in the lawsuit on Friday after the case was dismissed without a finding for either side.

"Texas respects the sanctity of unborn life, and I will always do everything in my power to prevent radicals from manipulating the system to murder innocent babies," Paxton said in a statement. "It is illegal for cities to fund abortion tourism with taxpayer funds. San Antonio’s unlawful attempt to cover the travel and other expenses for out-of-state abortions has now officially been defeated."

But San Antonio's city attorney argued that the city did nothing wrong and pushed back on Paxton's claim that the state won the lawsuit.

"This litigation was both initiated and abandoned by the State of Texas," the San Antonio city attorney’s office said in a statement to The Texas Tribune. "In other words, the City did not drop any claims; the State of Texas, through the Texas Office of the Attorney General, dropped its claims."

Paxton's lawsuit argued that the travel fund violates the gift clause of the Texas Constitution. The state’s 15th Court of Appeals sided with Paxton and granted a temporary injunction in June to block the city from disbursing the fund while the case moved forward.

Gov. Greg Abbott in August signed into law Senate Bill 33, which bans the use of public money to fund "logistical support" for abortion. The law also allows Texas residents to file a civil suit if they believe a city violated the law.

"The City believed the law, prior to the passage of SB 33, allowed the uses of the fund for out-of-state abortion travel that were discussed publicly," the city attorney’s office said in its statement. "After SB 33 became law and no longer allowed those uses, the City did not proceed with the procurement of those specific uses—consistent with its intent all along that it would follow the law."

The broader Reproductive Justice Fund remains, but it is restricted to non-abortion services such as home pregnancy tests, emergency contraception and STI testing.

The city of Austin also shut down its abortion travel fund after the law was signed. Austin had allocated $400,000 to its Reproductive Healthcare Logistics Fund in 2024 to help women traveling to other states for an abortion with funding for travel, food and lodging.