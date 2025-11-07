Expand / Collapse search
2025 Virginia Governor Race

Jay Jones' transition team to be co-led by ex-governor from blackface scandal, abortion outrage

Ralph Northam faced calls to resign over 1984 yearbook photo showing blackface and Ku Klux Klan outfit

By Charles Creitz Fox News
This is the second worst scandal involving Gov. Ralph Northam: Failla Video

This is the second worst scandal involving Gov. Ralph Northam: Failla

'The Big Saturday Show' panel slams outgoing Governor Ralph Northam blaming drivers for getting stranded on I-95.

Scandal-plagued Virginia Attorney General-elect Jay Jones announced his transition team late Thursday, naming former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam to help lead it.

Northam’s term, which preceded outgoing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s, was enveloped in scandal in 2019 after the right-leaning news site Big League Politics released the governor’s page from the 1984 edition of the Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook that depicted a person wearing blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan hood.

Northam, previously a pediatrician from Onancock, Virginia, was announced as the topline co-chair by Jones’ campaign on Thursday.

WATCH: KAINE DEFENDS JONES AMID AG CANDIDATE’S TEXTS ENVISIONING MURDER OF GOP LEADER: ‘STILL A SUPPORTER’

Ralph Northam Yearbook photo

This image shows Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s page in his 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook. The page shows a picture, at right, of a person in blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood next to different pictures of the governor. (Eastern Virginia Medical School via AP)

Other members of Jones’ transition team include Pamela Northam, former Virginia Deputy Attorney General Cynthia Hudson and former Obama judicial appointee Timothy Heaphy – who served as chief investigative counsel for the House January 6 Select Committee.

Jones’ team also includes two elected-Democrat law enforcement officials – the top prosecutor for the city of Richmond and Sheriff Gabe Morgan of Newport News.

In a statement, Jones’ campaign said everyone co-chairing his transition are "distinguished and experienced leaders in the Commonwealth."

‘SCARY MOVIE’ JAY JONES: GOP TURNS DEMOCRATIC AG HOPEFUL’S SCANDALS INTO HALLOWEEN COSTUMES

"They share a commitment to public safety, public service, and the well-being of all Virginians. The transition team will work with Attorney General-Elect Jones as he prepares to take office so he can keep our communities safe, protect Virginia jobs, and defend our fundamental rights," the statement said.

After the blackface scandal broke, Northam faced mounting calls to resign the governorship.

He initially apologized for "the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo" and said such "behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service."

JAY JONES MURDER TEXTS LATEST CASE OF DEMOCRATS CIRCLING THE SCANDAL WAGONS

Gov. Northam announces Robert E. Lee statue will be taken down Video

However, he later edited his initial recounting, claiming he believed never to have worn a KKK outfit or had "been drunk enough to forget a moment like this."

Northam then admitted to reporters he once darkened his face to look like Michael Jackson.

"The reason I used a very little bit is because I don't know if anybody's ever tried that -- but you cannot get shoe polish off," he said.

‘THEY ENDORSE KILLING US’: OBAMA, SPANBERGER SLAMMED FOR STUMPING WITH MURDER-TEXTING JAY JONES

The Democrat then gestured as if to begin the "Moonwalk" after being asked if he could still dance like the late pop star, but halted after an angry glance from then-first lady Pamela Northam.

Libertarian magazine Reason called the apparent pivot in recollection "bizarre."

Jay Jones and Ralph Northam in a split image

Virginia AG-elect Jay Jones, left; former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, right. (Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post/Getty Images; Alex Edelman/Getty Images)

Northam also made headlines during a WTOP radio interview in which he envisioned a case where a baby could be "kept comfortable" during a third-trimester abortion when the mother is already in labor, until physicians and parents could have a "discussion." 

President Donald Trump called the comments evidence that Democrats like Northam are open to "killing babies after birth… execut[ing] the baby."

