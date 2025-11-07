Sen Kennedy says shutdown could last 2 more weeks amid ongoing Obamacare dispute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ahead of a 15th attempt to reopen the government, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told reporters that he doesn’t expect a resolution to the 38-day government shutdown to come any time soon, casting gloom on optimistic forecasts of a resolution this week.

"I think we're at least seven days and more likely 10 and very possibly two weeks away from opening up at the best," Kennedy said.

He said he expected Democrats would maintain a united front against a short-term spending extension on Friday.

"I have been told that the Democrats who've been negotiating with us are going to all vote no to proceed to the bill. That is an accommodation to their more aggressive Democratic senators. They've agreed to vote no one more time," Kennedy said.

Although Kennedy isn’t directly involved in negotiations, his comments came after a closed-door discussion of the shutdown’s standing with fellow Republican senators on Thursday.

The country entered a government shutdown at the beginning of October when Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., rejected a Republican short-term government funding bill, demanding that lawmakers first consider expiring healthcare subsidies for Obamacare that the country implemented as a temporary, emergency response to COVID-19.

Republicans, who maintain that the subsidies have little to do with government funding, have rejected those demands out of hand. According to the Committee of a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan fiscal policy think tank, continuing the subsidies could cost upwards of $30 billion annually unless modified in some way.

Over a month later, Kennedy said those same issues remain unmoved although some senators, like Kennedy, have signaled a willingness to address the subsidies — but not until after the government re-opens.

"Republicans are not going to vote to extend the Obamacare subsidies for the exchanges without changes," he said. "We will agree to doing it with changes, but I know we're not going to give the Democrats what they want."

"The last time I talked to [Democrats], they wanted a vote on the Obamacare subsidies — and guaranteed passage. Then we're going to be shut down for a long time because that's just not going to happen," he said.

The Senate will vote on the Republican short-term spending extension on Friday. It’s unclear if the Senate will stay in Washington, D.C., over the weekend or whether they will continue with a scheduled recess for Veterans Day next week.