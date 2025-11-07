Expand / Collapse search
Zohran Mamdani

ADL launches ‘Mamdani Monitor’ to track NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani over antisemitism concerns

The Anti-Defamation League launched a “Mamdani Monitor" to track New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, citing his record on Israel and antisemitism

Louis Casiano
ADL vows to hold Mamdani 'accountable' after New York City mayoral win Video

ADL vows to hold Mamdani 'accountable' after New York City mayoral win

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt joins the 'Brian Kilmeade Show' to discuss Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the New York City mayoral race and the group’s concerns about his record.

The Anti-Defamation League, which tracks antisemitic activity across the country, launched a "Mamdani Monitor" this week to track the actions of Zohran Mamdani, the mayor-elect of New York City.

An announcement about the initiative came after Mamdani was elected mayor of America’s largest city. Detractors have accused Mamdani of antisemitism, citing his founding of the Students for Justice in Palestine chapter at Bowdoin College, his past statements and positions, and the anti-Israel individuals who endorsed him.

"In light of Mayor-elect Mamdani’s long, disturbing record on issues of deep concern to the Jewish community, ADL is watching and responding to the policies and appointments of the new administration," the ADL said on its website.

MORNING GLORY: THE RETURN OF ANTISEMITISM SHOULD SHOCK AND APPALL AMERICANS

Zohran Mamdani delivers victory speech on Election night with his banner behind him.

Zohran Mamdani delivers a victory speech at a mayoral election night watch party, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in New York City.  (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

In a video posted to the ADL’s Instagram page, Jonathan Greenblatt, the group’s chief executive, noted that New York City has the largest Jewish population of any city in the world.

"He’s notable to us because of a fierce animosity toward the Jewish state that has characterized his entire time in public life," Greenblatt said. "So considering his track record, the people around him, the ideas that he has pursued — yes, we have concerns."

Greenblatt cited promises by Mamdani to pursue the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel. Mamdani has also refused to condemn phrases such as "globalize the intifada," which calls for worldwide resistance against Israel, and other anti-Israel slogans, Greenblatt said.

MANCHESTER SYNAGOGUE ATTACKER 'PLEDGED ALLEGIANCE TO ISLAMIC STATE,' POLICE SAY

Zohran Mamdani

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee, Zohran Mamdani, spoke to supporters at a canvass launch event in Prospect Park on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025.  (Deirdre Heavey/Fox News Digital)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mamdani’s team for comment.

In addition to launching a tip line for Jewish New Yorkers to report antisemitism, the ADL said it will increase its research to focus on whom the mayor-elect appoints to his administration, which could affect what policies are implemented.

The "Mamdani Monitor" has drawn criticism from some, including Jewish groups. J Street, a liberal pro-Israel Jewish advocacy organization, called the tracker "alarming."

Ron DeSantis: Mamdani will make Bill de Blasio’s reign look like the ‘golden age’ Video

"It’s alarming to see the ADL announce a ‘tracker’ of antisemitism aimed at Mamdani and the Conference of Presidents issue an extraordinary set of statements while not applying equal scrutiny to Trump — despite his long record of using antisemitism and bigotry for political gain," the group wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"We need our communal institutions to fight hate in all its forms wherever it comes from — not selective fear inflation aimed at scoring political points or stoking communal panic," the post continued.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

