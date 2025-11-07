ADL launches ‘Mamdani Monitor’ to track NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani over antisemitism concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Anti-Defamation League, which tracks antisemitic activity across the country, launched a "Mamdani Monitor" this week to track the actions of Zohran Mamdani, the mayor-elect of New York City.

An announcement about the initiative came after Mamdani was elected mayor of America’s largest city. Detractors have accused Mamdani of antisemitism, citing his founding of the Students for Justice in Palestine chapter at Bowdoin College, his past statements and positions, and the anti-Israel individuals who endorsed him.

"In light of Mayor-elect Mamdani’s long, disturbing record on issues of deep concern to the Jewish community, ADL is watching and responding to the policies and appointments of the new administration," the ADL said on its website.

In a video posted to the ADL’s Instagram page, Jonathan Greenblatt, the group’s chief executive, noted that New York City has the largest Jewish population of any city in the world.

"He’s notable to us because of a fierce animosity toward the Jewish state that has characterized his entire time in public life," Greenblatt said. "So considering his track record, the people around him, the ideas that he has pursued — yes, we have concerns."

Greenblatt cited promises by Mamdani to pursue the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel. Mamdani has also refused to condemn phrases such as "globalize the intifada," which calls for worldwide resistance against Israel, and other anti-Israel slogans, Greenblatt said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mamdani’s team for comment.

In addition to launching a tip line for Jewish New Yorkers to report antisemitism, the ADL said it will increase its research to focus on whom the mayor-elect appoints to his administration, which could affect what policies are implemented.

The "Mamdani Monitor" has drawn criticism from some, including Jewish groups. J Street, a liberal pro-Israel Jewish advocacy organization, called the tracker "alarming."

"It’s alarming to see the ADL announce a ‘tracker’ of antisemitism aimed at Mamdani and the Conference of Presidents issue an extraordinary set of statements while not applying equal scrutiny to Trump — despite his long record of using antisemitism and bigotry for political gain," the group wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"We need our communal institutions to fight hate in all its forms wherever it comes from — not selective fear inflation aimed at scoring political points or stoking communal panic," the post continued.