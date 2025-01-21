Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump Confidential

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.
Here's what's happening…
- 'Class act' Barron Trump sets social media ablaze for shaking hands with Biden at dad's inauguration
- Trump 'articulated a playbook,' experts say of his policy-oriented inaugural address
- Top 5 Inauguration Day moments
Security Clearances Revoked
President Donald Trump pulled the security clearances of more than 50 national security officials who said Hunter Biden’s laptop had "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."
A total of 51 former national security officials released a public letter in 2020 claiming that even though the laptop did not have "any evidence of Russian involvement," it looked like a "Russian information operation."
The letter came after the New York Post reported they had emails showing Hunter Biden coordinated for Joe Biden to meet with a top executive at Ukrainian energy company Burisma months before pressuring Ukrainian officials to oust a prosecutor investigating the company…Read more
White House
FAILED TO DELIVER: Trump did not keep 'Day 1' promise to grant clemency to Ross Ulbricht, founder of Silk Road…Read more
READY, SET, GO: President Trump signed a record number of EOs on his first day in the Oval Office…Read more
'UNACCEPTABLE RISK': Federal judge blocks release of second volume of special counsel report to certain lawmakers…Read more
'COMMON SENSE': Trump DHS repeals key Mayorkas memo limiting ICE agents, orders parole review…Read more
JUST FOR THE TASTE OF IT: Trump brings back famous soda button to Oval Office desk…Read more
NEW HIRES: Trump nominees Collins, Stefanik to face Senate grilling while Bessent gets committee vote…Read more
TRUMP PROSECUTIONS: 4 Trump rivals that Biden didn't pardon…Read more
'READY TO FACE THEM': Trump admin hits back as ACLU launches lawsuit on birthright citizenship: ‘Ready to face them’…Read more
'HEARD AROUND THE WORLD': Stefanik looks back to fiery exchanges with college leaders in Senate confirmation hearing: 'watershed moment'…Read more
STEPPING IN: Trump's House GOP allies push birthright citizenship bill after progressive fury at presidential order…Read more
'UNCONSTITUTIONAL ORDER': Blue-state governor bashes Trump birthright citizenship move…Read more
DEFENDING 'BINARY REALITY OF SEX': 'Unlawful DEI-motivated' workplace discrimination to be rooted out by Trump's new acting EEOC chair…Read more
UTTER NEIN-SENSE: Stefanik excoriates Dem for Elon Musk 'Nazi salute' accusation…Read more
World Stage
TAKING IT BACK': Russia sounds off on Trump’s threat to retake the Panama Canal…Read more
'WEIGHS ON ME EVERY DAY': Israeli military chief steps down, citing responsibility for October 7 Hamas massacre…Read more
LAST ACT OF CRUELTY: What was in the brown bags handed to Israeli hostages released by Hamas?…Read more
AMERICA FIRST: World leaders react as Trump re-enters the White House…Read more
Capitol Hill
DC CRACKDOWN: Bipartisan lawmakers join forces to break up 'out-of-touch' DC power structure…Read more
'WEAPON OF ABUSE': Chip Roy leads House Republicans in effort to repeal law used by Biden administration to prosecute pro-lifers…Read more
Across America
TERMINATED: Coast Guard commandant terminated over border lapses, recruitment, DEI focus…Read more
CAUGHT: Massachusetts must pay feds $2.1B after mistakenly using pandemic funds to cover unemployment benefits…Read more
'SKIRTING' SCOTUS: Medical schools evading high court precedent on race-based admissions…Read more
'LOUD AND CLEAR': Border state's legislature moves to back Trump's ICE on deportations….Read more
BACK HOME: 2 Americans released in exchange for Taliban prisoner…Read more
COLD MURDER: Border Patrol agent killed in Vermont identified…Read more
TIDE CHANGE: DeSantis cites ‘Gulf of America’ in winter storm order after Trump rebranding…Read more
NUMBERS GAME: 4 states sue to block illegal migrants from census count used to assign congressional seats, electoral votes…Read more
'LOUD AND CLEAR': Border state's legislature moves to back Trump's ICE on deportations….Read more
Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.