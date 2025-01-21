Expand / Collapse search
Border Patrol agent killed in Vermont identified

David Maland identified as the US Border Patrol agent killed in a Vermont shootout

By Michael Ruiz , Andrew Fone Fox News
Published
Police close Interstate after US Border Agent shot and killed Video

Police close Interstate after US Border Agent shot and killed

According to the Vermont State Police the incident occurred on Interstate 91 and interstate was closed in both directions between exit 27 in Newport and exit 26 in Orleans. (Ben Roberts via Storyful)

The U.S. Border Patrol agent killed in a shootout with armed suspects Monday has been identified as 44-year-old David Maland, a Customs and Border Protection source told Fox News.

The veteran agent died Monday after a traffic stop on Interstate 91 between Newport and Orleans, Vermont, around 3:15 p.m. Monday, about 20 miles south of the U.S.-Canada border, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

"A Border Patrol agent assigned to the US Border Patrol’s Swanton Sector was fatally shot in the line of duty," acting DHS Secretary Benjamine Huffman said in a statement. "Every single day, our Border Patrol agents put themselves in harm’s way so that Americans and our homeland are safe and secure."

US BORDER PATROL AGENT KILLED IN VERMONT TRAFFIC STOP: DHS

Investigations continue at the scene where a US Border Patrol Agent was shot dead in Vermont

Wide shot of the scene on southbound Route 91 near Newport, Vermont, where a U.S. Border Patrol Agent was shot dead, Monday, January 20, 2025. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

The ensuing shootout left Maland and one suspect dead. A second suspect was injured and has been taken into custody, according to the FBI.

The suspects' immigration status was not immediately available. 

Remote-controlled robots were spotted at the scene examining a backpack and other gear with a suspect's body still visible in the background.

MOM OF JOGGER ALLEGEDLY KILLED BY MIGRANT PRAISES FRIENDSHIP WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP

Investigations continue at the scene where a US Border Patrol Agent was shot dead in Vermont

A robotic device inspects a backpack near to what appears to be a body on the ground on southbound Route 91 near Newport, Vermont, where a U.S. Border Patrol Agent was shot dead, Monday, January 20, 2025. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

Vermont State Police closed ther interstate in both directions near mile marker 168 for hours Monday, eventually reopening only the northbound lane.

Investigations continue at the scene where a US Border Patrol Agent was shot dead in Vermont

A drone flies above a robotic device inspecting a backpack near to what appears to be a body on the ground on southbound Route 91 near Newport, Vermont, where a U.S. Border Patrol Agent was shot dead, Monday, January 20, 2025. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

The FBI's Albany branch is investigating.

The shooting came just hours after President Trump was inaugurated to a second term. He campaigned heavily on securing the border and defending law enforcement.

Authorities have long warned that under the Biden-Harris administration, illegal entries had soared at the northern border with Canada alongside a more visible influx across the country's southern edge.

