White House

Trump revokes security clearances of 51 intel officials who signed discredited Hunter Biden laptop letter

The officials include former director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former National Security Advisor John Bolton

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Published | Updated
President Trump signs more executive actions at White House Video

President Trump signs more executive actions at White House

 President Trump sits down at the Oval Office on day one of his presidency and signs executive orders to secure the southern border.

President Donald Trump pulled the security clearances of more than 50 national security officials who said Hunter Biden’s laptop had "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

A total of 51 former national security officials released a public letter in 2020 claiming that even though the laptop did not have "any evidence of Russian involvement," it looked like a "Russian information operation."

The letter came after the New York Post reported they had emails showing Hunter Biden coordinated for Joe Biden to meet with a top executive at Ukrainian energy company Burisma months before pressuring Ukrainian officials to oust a prosecutor investigating the company. 

REPUBLICAN SENATOR SAYS TRUMP SHOULD NOT PARDON HUNTER BIDEN

Donald Trump signs pardons for January 6 defendants in the Oval Office

U.S. President Donald Trump signs pardons for January 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025.   (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Included on the list are former director of National Intelligence James Clapper Jr., former directors of the Central Intelligence Agency Michael Hayden, John Brennan, former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, and former National Security Advisor John Bolton. 

Fox News Digital previously reported that federal investigators with the Department of Justice were aware that Hunter Biden’s laptop was not manipulated and contained "reliable evidence." 

Republican lawmakers including Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina have previously suggested withdrawing the security clearances of these officials. 

BIDEN COMMITTED ‘IMPEACHABLE CONDUCT,’ DEFRAUDED UNITED STATES TO ENRICH HIS FAMILY': HOUSE GOP REPORT

President Donald Trump holds up an executive orders after signing it

President Donald Trump holds up an executive orders after signing it at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The order was one of more than 200 executive orders Trump approved on Inauguration Day, joining directives like withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement that the U.S. initially entered under former President Barack Obama’s administration in 2015. 

Trump previously withdrew the U.S. from the agreement during his first term in 2020. 

President Donald Trump signs executive orders on stage

President Donald Trump signs executive orders on stage at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.  (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Other executive orders Trump signed on day one include rescinding nearly 80 executive orders and memoranda issued under Biden, issuing a regulatory and hiring freeze upon the federal government, preventing "government censorship" of free speech, and directing every department and agency to address the cost of living crisis. 

David Spector contributed to this report. 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

