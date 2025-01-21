Trump nominees Collins, Stefanik to face senate grilling as VA, UN picks; Bessent gets committee vote

Two more of President Trump's nominees will face questions from senators Tuesday, while a third, Treasury nominee Scott Bessent, will get a committee vote.

Former Rep. Doug Collins, an Air Force Reserve chaplain, will testify before the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee as he seeks confirmation to lead the Veterans Affairs Department. And Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as Trump's nominee to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The Senate Finance Committee, meanwhile, will convene at 10:15 a.m. and vote on whether to advance Bessent's nomination to be secretary of the Treasury.

Collins will be the first potential cabinet official to receive a hearing after Trump's whirlwind of a first day in office. After announcing that a "Golden Age of America" had begun in his inaugural address, the president swiftly took more than 200 executive actions on Monday to see his policy vision come to life. It remains for the Senate to confirm the key officials who will carry out Trump's orders.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio became the first of Trump's cabinet picks to receive congressional approval late Monday with a unanimous vote by the Senate. His confirmation was not surprising, as many of his colleagues on both sides of the aisle praised his strong foreign policy background as a longtime member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Intelligence Committees.

Collins is likewise not expected to face a difficult confirmation fight. A former congressman from Georgia and Navy veteran, as VA secretary he would be tasked with overseeing a beleaguered system of healthcare and benefits for the nation's veterans. Long wait times to see providers, lack of access to community care, inadequate mental health support and budget shortfalls are just a few of many problems that have plagued secretaries past in both Republican and Democratic administrations.

A report published by the VA last month showed that there were more than 6,400 suicides among veterans in 2022, fewer than 12 of 14 previous years but slightly more than in 2021. Ending veteran suicide was a top priority for the Biden administration. In November, the VA announced that veteran homelessness had fallen to the lowest number on record under President Biden, although more than 32,000 former service members remained on the streets between Jan. 2023 and Jan. 2024.

Under Trump's direction, the next VA secretary will likely also be tasked with rooting out diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the department, as well as ending Biden-era policies that provide abortions and transgender medical procedures.

Collins was due to receive a confirmation hearing last week, but an incomplete background check delayed the proceeding.

While the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee convenes to question Collins at 10 a.m., the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will meet elsewhere in the Dirksen Senate Office Building to consider Stefanik's nomination to represent the U.S. at the U.N.

Stefanik, the fourth-ranking Republican in the U.S. House, is likely to face questions about her relative lack of foreign policy experience and adamant support for Israel, as well as her views on the war between Russia and Ukraine.

In her opening remarks, excerpts of which were obtained by Fox News Digital, Stefanik will say that Trump sees great promise in the U.N. "if it focuses on its founding mission of international peace and security. President Trump has long advocated for peace and no new wars."

Stefanik is expected to sail to confirmation in the U.N. role. Sen. John Fetterman, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, has already said he will vote for her – they are both strong Israel supporters. She served on the Intelligence and Armed Services Committees, but she went viral for her work on the other side of the table last year when she questioned university presidents and their policies surrounding pro-Gaza protests during Education Committee hearings.

Meanwhile, the Senate Finance Committee will vote on whether to advance the nomination of Bessent, a Wall Street investor and hedge fund manager, to lead the Treasury Department.

During his confirmation hearings, Bessent said the U.S. must extend the 2017 tax cuts Trump signed into law in his first term.

"This is the single most important economic issue of the day," Bessent told senators. "This is pass-fail. If we do not fix these tax cuts, if we do not renew and extend, then we will be facing an economic calamity, and as always, with financial instability that falls on the middle and working class."

Democrats pressed Bessent on the impact Trump's tax cuts have had on the federal deficit and whether they disproportionately benefit the rich at the expense of the poor and middle classes. They also asked whether Trump's proposed tariffs on foreign imports would increase inflation, but Bessent insisted they would not.

The Treasury nominee, who hails from South Carolina, emphasized that Trump's policies would prioritize Main Street over Wall Street.

"I believe Wall Street has done great the past few years, and that Main Street has suffered. I think it's Main Street's time," Bessent said.

