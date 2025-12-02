Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: State Department yanks visas from Mexican executives

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-White House Press corps fixates on Trump’s ‘perfect’ MRI after years downplaying Biden health fears

-Afghan evacuee arrested before DC shooting federally charged with threatening terror attack

-A shortage of workers is making the housing affordability crisis even worse

State Department yanks visas from Mexican executives in migrant smuggling crackdown

FIRST ON FOX: The State Department is yanking visas from Mexican executives it says helped move unlawful migrants toward the U.S. border, Fox News Digital has learned.

The department revoked visas and imposed travel restrictions on six individuals who worked at an air travel company, along with their immediate family members. U.S. officials say the group collaborated with smuggling networks to coordinate transportation and provide fraudulent travel documents for migrants — including minors — from the Caribbean and other regions, routing them through Central America before many attempted to reach the United States.

The department did not name the company involved…READ MORE.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio listens to a question

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the State Department will halt all Afghan passport visas. (Getty Images)

White House

PAPERS PLEASE: How a green card can be revoked — and where Trump’s new review order fits into the process

WALLET WARS: Trump torches Dems' 'fake affordability' pitch - but GOP panic in deep red state hints voters aren't buying it

Trump and Cabinet members in December's Cabinet meeting

President Donald Trump held his administration's ninth Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the final one to be held in 2025.  (Yuri Gripas/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CHA CHING!: White House unveils 'Trump accounts' for children with $6.25B Dell investment

WAR ON DEFENSE: Hegseth erupts over WaPo ‘fake stories’ smear, vows to stop ‘poisoning of the American people’

TERRORISTS 'INVADED': DHS' Noem: Biden ‘used this department to invade the country with terrorists'

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem snapped at critics of the Trump administrations handling of FEMA.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks at a press conference at the Wilshire Federal Building on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Los Angeles, CA. (Luke Johnson / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

RECORDS FIRST: Taxpayers on the hook for lawn care, fixing hinges at presidential libraries. Trump-led reforms aim to stop it

STATUS CHECK: Trump lays out where he stands with Elon Musk after Big Beautiful Bill blowup

Melania Trump writes personal letter to Vladimir Putin urging him to end Ukraine war for the sake of children devastated by the conflict.

First Lady Melania Trump takes bigger world stage role with letter to Putin about Ukraine war as Trump arranges potential Zelensky-Putin meeting. (Getty Images/Samuel Corum)

'AMAZING JOURNEY': AI Melania: First Lady rolls out audiobook of first memoir in Spanish

World Stage

FAITH UNDER SIEGE: Experts challenge Nigerian government’s claims as Congress investigates attacks on Christians

Catholics gather for a mass at the Church of the Assumption in Lagos on April 21, 2025.

African leaders praised the "legacy of compassion" and "commitment to inclusivity" of Pope Francis as they joined global mourning over his death. (OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

PRESSLEY SENATE PASS: Squad member Ayanna Pressley announces decision on challenging Ed Markey in primary

Rep. Ayanna Pressley

Ayanna Pressley at the Featured Session "Repro Revolution: A Conversation with Rep. Ayanna Pressley" during the SXSW Conference & Festivals held at the Austin Convention Center on March 9, 2025 in Austin, Texas (Amy E. Price/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)

Across America 

RED WAVE RETREAT: Virginia GOP Chair steps down after crushing 2025 loss — vows to rally party against Democrats’ 'power grab'

Mark Peake in Fairfax

Virginia State Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg (Kayla Bartowski/Getty Images)

ELIGIBILITY UPROAR: Legal threat cracks open voter records for illegal school superintendent nabbed by ICE

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

