Fox News Politics Newsletter: State Department yanks visas from Mexican executives

-White House Press corps fixates on Trump’s ‘perfect’ MRI after years downplaying Biden health fears

-Afghan evacuee arrested before DC shooting federally charged with threatening terror attack

-A shortage of workers is making the housing affordability crisis even worse

State Department yanks visas from Mexican executives in migrant smuggling crackdown

FIRST ON FOX: The State Department is yanking visas from Mexican executives it says helped move unlawful migrants toward the U.S. border, Fox News Digital has learned.

The department revoked visas and imposed travel restrictions on six individuals who worked at an air travel company, along with their immediate family members. U.S. officials say the group collaborated with smuggling networks to coordinate transportation and provide fraudulent travel documents for migrants — including minors — from the Caribbean and other regions, routing them through Central America before many attempted to reach the United States.

The department did not name the company involved…READ MORE.

White House

PAPERS PLEASE: How a green card can be revoked — and where Trump’s new review order fits into the process

WALLET WARS: Trump torches Dems' 'fake affordability' pitch - but GOP panic in deep red state hints voters aren't buying it

CHA CHING!: White House unveils 'Trump accounts' for children with $6.25B Dell investment

WAR ON DEFENSE: Hegseth erupts over WaPo ‘fake stories’ smear, vows to stop ‘poisoning of the American people’

TERRORISTS 'INVADED': DHS' Noem: Biden ‘used this department to invade the country with terrorists'

RECORDS FIRST: Taxpayers on the hook for lawn care, fixing hinges at presidential libraries. Trump-led reforms aim to stop it

STATUS CHECK: Trump lays out where he stands with Elon Musk after Big Beautiful Bill blowup

'AMAZING JOURNEY': AI Melania: First Lady rolls out audiobook of first memoir in Spanish

World Stage

FAITH UNDER SIEGE: Experts challenge Nigerian government’s claims as Congress investigates attacks on Christians

Capitol Hill

PRESSLEY SENATE PASS: Squad member Ayanna Pressley announces decision on challenging Ed Markey in primary

Across America

RED WAVE RETREAT: Virginia GOP Chair steps down after crushing 2025 loss — vows to rally party against Democrats’ 'power grab'

ELIGIBILITY UPROAR: Legal threat cracks open voter records for illegal school superintendent nabbed by ICE