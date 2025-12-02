Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pentagon

Hegseth erupts over WaPo ‘fake stories’ smear, vows to stop ‘poisoning of the American people’

Hegseth also said the administration has only 'just begun' striking the alleged drug smugglers

By Diana Stancy Fox News
close
Legal fight erupts over second strike on suspected Venezuelan drug-smuggling vessel Video

Legal fight erupts over second strike on suspected Venezuelan drug-smuggling vessel

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin breaks down the legal debate over the second strike on a suspected Venezuelan drug-smuggling vessel and more on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth chastised the press following media reports that he signed off on a second strike against an alleged drug boat after the first one left survivors. 

The Trump administration has come under renewed scrutiny for its strikes in the Caribbean targeting alleged drug smugglers, after the Washington Post reported on Friday that Hegseth verbally ordered everyone onboard the alleged drug boat to be killed in a Sept. 2 operation. The Post reported that a second strike was conducted to take out the remaining survivors on the boat. 

On Monday, the White House confirmed that a second strike had occurred, but disputed that Hegseth ever gave an initial order to ensure that everyone on board was killed, when asked specifically about Hegseth’s instructions.

Hegseth said that he watched the first strike live, but did not see any survivors at that time amid the fire and the smoke — and blasted the press for their reporting.

HEGSETH BACKS SPECIAL OPS CHIEF'S 'COMBAT DECISIONS' IN DEADLY CARIBBEAN STRIKE AHEAD OF CLASSIFIED BRIEFING 

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrives at a Pentagon briefing

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrives for a news conference at the Pentagon, June 22, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"This is called the fog of war. This is what you in the press don't understand," Hegseth told reporters at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. "You sit in your air-conditioned offices or up on Capitol Hill and you nit pick, and you plant fake stories in the Washington Post about ‘kill everybody’ phrases on anonymous sources not based in anything, not based in any truth at all. And then you want to throw out really irresponsible terms about American heroes, about the judgment that they made." 

Hegseth said that after watching the first strike, he left for a meeting and later learned of the second strike. The White House said Monday that Hegseth had authorized Adm. Frank "Mitch" Bradley to conduct the strikes, and that Bradley was the one who ordered and directed the second one. 

At the time of the Sept. 2 strike, Bradley was serving as the commander of Joint Special Operations Command, which falls under U.S. Special Operations Command. He is now the head of U.S. Special Operations Command.

TRUMP SAYS HE BELIEVES HEGSETH '100%' ON VENEZUELAN DRUG BOAT STRIKE DENIAL AMID ALLEGATIONS 

Admiral Frank Bradley

U.S. Navy Adm. Frank "Mitch" Bradley, incoming commander, U.S. Special Operations Command, delivers remarks during the USSOCOM Change of Command Ceremony in Tampa, Florida, October 3, 2025. (Monique Stober)

According to Hegseth, carrying out a subsequent strike on the alleged drug boat was the right call. 

"Admiral Bradley made the correct decision to ultimately sink the boat and eliminate the threat," Hegseth said Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, reports of the second strike have attracted even more scrutiny from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle on Capitol Hill and calls for greater oversight, amid questions about the strikes’ legality. 

"This committee is committed to providing rigorous oversight of the Department of Defense’s military operations in the Caribbean," Reps. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., and Adam Smith, D-Wash., who lead the House Armed Services Committee, said in a statement on Saturday. "We take seriously the reports of follow-on strikes on boats alleged to be ferrying narcotics in the SOUTHCOM region and are taking bipartisan action to gather a full accounting of the operation in question."

U.S. strike on drug-trafficking boat

The U.S. killed six alleged drug traffickers on a boat in international waters near Venezuela, President Donald Trump announced Oct. 14, 2025. (realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Hegseth said Tuesday that although there has been a pause in strikes in the Caribbean because alleged drug boats are becoming harder to find, the Trump administration’s campaign against the influx of drugs will continue. 

"We've only just begun striking narco-boats and putting narco-terrorists at the bottom of the ocean because they've been poisoning the American people," Hegseth said. 

The Trump administration has carried out more than 20 strikes against alleged drug boats in Latin American waters, and has bolstered its military presence in the Caribbean to align with Trump’s goal to crack down on the influx of drugs into the U.S.

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue