Virginia GOP chair steps down after crushing 2025 loss — vows to rally party against Democrats’ 'power grab'

Virginia's Republican Party (RPV) chair was praised Tuesday as he announced his resignation after a short but electorally tumultuous tenure, promising a renewed personal focus on fighting Democrats' redistricting "power grab."

RPV Chairman Mark Peake, who is also a state senator representing Lynchburg, Bedford and Forest, will have held the role for about eight months – taking the reins in April after previous chairman, retired Col. Rich Anderson, resigned to accept President Donald Trump’s nomination as Assistant Secretary of the Air Force.

Peake's resignation comes after the GOP suffered crippling election losses in November, including a total flip of statewide offices and the loss of about a dozen House of Delegates seats.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears lost in her quest to succeed outgoing Gov. Glenn Youngkin, while Attorney General Jason Miyares was ousted by scandal-plagued Norfolk Democrat Jay Jones. More than a dozen Republican delegates in both swing districts like Del. Geary Higgins of Lovettsville and friendlier districts like Del. Chris Obenshain of Blacksburg also lost re-election.

In a lengthy letter to Virginia Republican leaders obtained by Fox News Digital, Peake wrote that he made his decision after much "reflection, prayer and conversations with my family."

"While my time as chairman will soon come to an end, my work on behalf of Virginians will not. I will continue serving in the State Senate, where I remain committed to standing firmly against radical Democratic policies and fighting for a brighter future for every corner of the commonwealth," Peake said.

Peake suggested his resignation from leading the party and simultaneously serving in Richmond would allow him to focus completely on combating Virginia Democrats’ full-scale attempts to shift the commonwealth far to the left.

His decision was praised by the Senate's top Republican, Sen. Ryan McDougle of Hanover, who told Fox News Digital that Peake stood up to lead the party when "no one else would."

"I’m proud of the work he’s done this past year to protect your paycheck and keep Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family," McDougle said Tuesday.

"I’m glad to have him on my team in the Senate as we keep fighting to put more money in your pocket and reduce costs for Virginia families."

Peake noted the Oct. 31 resolution – heralded by Senate leader L. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, which may redraw congressional maps and potentially leave just Rep. Morgan Griffith in the far southwest as Virginia’s only Republican in Washington – saying it will "destroy our constitutional process."

"The Democrats are intent on setting a statewide referendum for April 2026, which will include 45 days of early voting. As a state senator, I will be fully engrossed in our legislative session, which lasts from January to March," he said.

During the session, RPV must have a leader who can fully focus on his role at the state party level, versus someone like himself who would have to keep one eye on the party and its 2026 elections – where all state senators, state delegates, congressmen and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., are up – and one eye on elected Democrats and their "power grab," Peake wrote to GOP officials.

He thanked Youngkin, Earle-Sears and Miyares for their partnership as they prepare to leave office.

Peake also credited McDougle and state House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Cumberland Gap, for their work together, as he looks to pivot back to working alongside them in Richmond.

Turning to the state of the commonwealth, Peake remarked that while it feels like the "cold, dark depths of winter" in more ways than one, he is confident RPV and the elected Republicans it supports will continue to fight for "values embodied in the Republican Creed, which can lead us to a victorious spring."

"Our ideas are strong, our voters are energized, and our mission – to secure a freer, safer, more prosperous Virginia – endures. I believe that the foundations of our party remain strong, and that this organization is filled with passionate individuals who have proven their loyalty to our commonwealth and to the conservative movement," he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kilgore as well as Lucas for comment.