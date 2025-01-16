Expand / Collapse search
Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Sparring with Bondi

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Biden warns of 'ultra-wealthy' 'oligarchy' despite accepting donations from Dem mega-donors

-'Worst farewell speech in presidential history': Biden's Oval Office goodbye panned as 'dark'

-Race for DNC chair narrows after longshot candidate drops out, endorses Minnesota's Ken Martin

Bondi Battles Back 

Pam Bondi, President-elect Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Justice, was involved in a sharp clash with Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Wednesday as the California senator quizzed Bondi over whether she would prosecute Trump's political opponents.

Schiff, a vocal critic of the president-elect, asked Bondi about whether she would investigate former Special Counsel Jack Smith and also former Rep. Liz Cheney.

"I'm asking you sitting here today whether you are aware of a factual predicate to investigate Liz Cheney," he said….Read more

Pam Bondi

Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Justice Department as attorney general, is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee for her confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

White House

FAILURE TO LAUNCH: Comer calls out Biden's ‘failure’ to get fed employees to return to the office, vows to get it done…Read more

'DISGRACEFUL': Lame duck Biden's DOJ gives brutal gang leader sweetheart plea deal in murder spree that killed 7…Read more

'RINGS HOLLOW': Biden ripped for warning of oligarchy 'taking shape' in US despite deep ties to billionaires…Read more

Biden waving

President Biden has been criticized for his lack of media availability.  (Anna Moneymaker)

'UNNECESSARY BURDENS': President Biden's climate standards for walk-in freezers could face reckoning under new GOP resolution…Read more

World Stage

'WE'RE CONFIDENT': Kirby 'confident' Americans in Gaza will be freed Sunday amid reports of Israel, Hamas deal holdup…Read more

DEAL IN JEOPARDY?: Israel's Netanyahu delays Gaza cease-fire deal, accusing Hamas of trying to back out…Read more

Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress (Getty Images)

Trump Transition

YOU'RE NOT HIRED: President-elect describes the type of people he doesn't want to hire…Read more

'BACK TO BASICS': Trump AG pick Pam Bondi would 'make America safe again' with firm but fair approach: former colleague…Read more

STEADY PRESENCE: AG nominee Bondi seen as steadying force to steer DOJ in Trump's second term…Read more

ON THE GUEST LIST: Trump invites TikTok CEO to inauguration…Read more

trump-tiktok

President-elect Trump is pictured in front of the TikTok logo. (Getty Images)

'NO BETTER DEALMAKER': 'No better dealmaker': Trump reportedly considering executive order to 'save' TikTok…Read more

FOSSIL FUEL 'ENTHUSIAST': Trump energy nominee heckled by climate protesters, derided by Dem senator as 'enthusiast for fossil fuels'…Read more

ZELDIN HEARING: Zeldin grilled by Democrats on climate change, Trump’s stance on carbon emissions during EPA hearing…Read more

HEIR APPARENT: Vance hosts top-dollar fundraiser ahead of Trump inauguration…Read more

ARTWORK: Trump, Vance official portraits released ahead of inauguration…Read more

President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance appear in their official portraits.

On January 20, 2025, Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States and JD Vance as the 50th Vice President of the United States. (Trump-Vance Transition Team)

'IDEALOGUES WITH AN AGENDA': Conservative group reveals how Trump can clean house at Department of Education, lists top bureaucrats to fire…Read more

SWAMP SHAKEUP: Trump transition asks 3 State Department officials to resign…Read more

CONSPICUOUS ABSENCE: Nancy Pelosi will skip Trump's inauguration…Read more

Capitol Hill

FAMILY FIGHT: House Freedom Caucus to draw battle lines on reconciliation fight after presenting plan to Trump…Read more 

JAN 6TH: Jan. 6 committee member says pardons are unnecessary: 'We didn't do anything wrong'…Read more

Picture of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., makes remarks during the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CASE DISMISSED?: House Dems push Garland to drop charges, release second part of Jack Smith report…Read more

'UNFAIR MANDATE': Service members who refused the COVID 'jab' would get their jobs back and back pay, too, under new GOP bill…Read more

DESANTIS APPOINTS STATE AG: Who is Ashley Moody?: The Senate's newest member from Florida…Read more

REDIRECTING FUNDS: House Republican introduces bill to redirect funds from the IRS to hire more southern border agents…Read more

Across America 

U-TURN: Dem Massachusetts governor now wants to limit illegals in crime-ridden migrant shelters…Read more

TUNNEL VISION: Feds shut down cross-border tunnel used by Mexican cartels for smuggling into US…Read more

LONE WOLF: Gov. Newsom joins handful of GOP governors raising flags to full height for Trump inauguration…Read more

BORDER SECURITY: 145 House Dems vote against bill to deport migrants who commit sexual assault…Read more

WILD WEST: Los Angeles wildfires: Armed homeowners patrol for looters inside evacuation zone…Read more

Aftermath of the California wildfires

A house in on fire as residents try to escape the site in Pacific Palisades, California, Los Angeles, United States on January 8, 2025. A fast-moving wildfire has forced 30,000 people to evacuate, with officials warning that worsening winds could further escalate the blaze. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

NEARLY 50,000: Red state illegal immigration crackdown produces nearly 50,000 criminal arrests…Read more

'DESPICABLE': Newsom calls for looting to be a felony in evacuation zones amid LA inferno…Read more

Get the latest updates on the Trump presidential transition, incoming Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com

This article was written by Fox News staff.

