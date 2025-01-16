Fox News Politics Newsletter: Sparring with Bondi

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

-Biden warns of 'ultra-wealthy' 'oligarchy' despite accepting donations from Dem mega-donors

-'Worst farewell speech in presidential history': Biden's Oval Office goodbye panned as 'dark'

-Race for DNC chair narrows after longshot candidate drops out, endorses Minnesota's Ken Martin

Bondi Battles Back

Pam Bondi , President-elect Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Justice, was involved in a sharp clash with Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Wednesday as the California senator quizzed Bondi over whether she would prosecute Trump's political opponents.

Schiff, a vocal critic of the president-elect, asked Bondi about whether she would investigate former Special Counsel Jack Smith and also former Rep. Liz Cheney.

"I'm asking you sitting here today whether you are aware of a factual predicate to investigate Liz Cheney," he said….Read more

White House

FAILURE TO LAUNCH: Comer calls out Biden's ‘failure’ to get fed employees to return to the office, vows to get it done…Read more

'DISGRACEFUL': Lame duck Biden's DOJ gives brutal gang leader sweetheart plea deal in murder spree that killed 7…Read more

'RINGS HOLLOW': Biden ripped for warning of oligarchy 'taking shape' in US despite deep ties to billionaires…Read more

'UNNECESSARY BURDENS': President Biden's climate standards for walk-in freezers could face reckoning under new GOP resolution…Read more

World Stage

'WE'RE CONFIDENT': Kirby 'confident' Americans in Gaza will be freed Sunday amid reports of Israel, Hamas deal holdup…Read more

DEAL IN JEOPARDY?: Israel's Netanyahu delays Gaza cease-fire deal, accusing Hamas of trying to back out…Read more

Trump Transition

YOU'RE NOT HIRED: President-elect describes the type of people he doesn't want to hire…Read more

'BACK TO BASICS': Trump AG pick Pam Bondi would 'make America safe again' with firm but fair approach: former colleague…Read more

STEADY PRESENCE: AG nominee Bondi seen as steadying force to steer DOJ in Trump's second term…Read more

ON THE GUEST LIST: Trump invites TikTok CEO to inauguration…Read more

'NO BETTER DEALMAKER': 'No better dealmaker': Trump reportedly considering executive order to 'save' TikTok…Read more

FOSSIL FUEL 'ENTHUSIAST': Trump energy nominee heckled by climate protesters, derided by Dem senator as 'enthusiast for fossil fuels'…Read more

ZELDIN HEARING: Zeldin grilled by Democrats on climate change, Trump’s stance on carbon emissions during EPA hearing…Read more

HEIR APPARENT: Vance hosts top-dollar fundraiser ahead of Trump inauguration…Read more

ARTWORK: Trump, Vance official portraits released ahead of inauguration…Read more

'IDEALOGUES WITH AN AGENDA': Conservative group reveals how Trump can clean house at Department of Education, lists top bureaucrats to fire…Read more

SWAMP SHAKEUP: Trump transition asks 3 State Department officials to resign…Read more

CONSPICUOUS ABSENCE: Nancy Pelosi will skip Trump's inauguration…Read more

Capitol Hill

FAMILY FIGHT: House Freedom Caucus to draw battle lines on reconciliation fight after presenting plan to Trump…Read more

JAN 6TH: Jan. 6 committee member says pardons are unnecessary: 'We didn't do anything wrong'…Read more

CASE DISMISSED?: House Dems push Garland to drop charges, release second part of Jack Smith report…Read more

'UNFAIR MANDATE': Service members who refused the COVID 'jab' would get their jobs back and back pay, too, under new GOP bill…Read more

DESANTIS APPOINTS STATE AG: Who is Ashley Moody?: The Senate's newest member from Florida…Read more

REDIRECTING FUNDS: House Republican introduces bill to redirect funds from the IRS to hire more southern border agents…Read more

Across America

U-TURN: Dem Massachusetts governor now wants to limit illegals in crime-ridden migrant shelters…Read more

TUNNEL VISION: Feds shut down cross-border tunnel used by Mexican cartels for smuggling into US…Read more

LONE WOLF: Gov. Newsom joins handful of GOP governors raising flags to full height for Trump inauguration…Read more

BORDER SECURITY: 145 House Dems vote against bill to deport migrants who commit sexual assault…Read more

WILD WEST: Los Angeles wildfires: Armed homeowners patrol for looters inside evacuation zone…Read more

NEARLY 50,000: Red state illegal immigration crackdown produces nearly 50,000 criminal arrests…Read more

'DESPICABLE': Newsom calls for looting to be a felony in evacuation zones amid LA inferno…Read more

