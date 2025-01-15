Trump energy nominee heckled by climate protesters, derided by Dem senator as 'enthusiast for fossil fuels'

Lawmakers questioned President-elect Trump's energy secretary on climate change, the Los Angeles wildfires, and the Biden administration's green energy agenda during his nomination hearing, which saw disruptions from several climate protesters.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee held a confirmation hearing for Chris Wright, Liberty Energy Inc. CEO and Trump's pick to head the Energy Department, on Wednesday, which was also his birthday.

The Trump nominee was introduced by a Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado, who described him as "an unrestrained enthusiast for fossil fuels." Wright focused his responses on energy dominance, saying that climate change is a "real issue," global energy demand, and his focus on growing energy resources.

"America has an historic opportunity to secure our energy systems, deliver leadership in scientific and technological innovation, steward our weapons stockpiles and meet Cold War legacy waste commitments," Wright said in his opening statement.

Wright said he has identified three "immediate tasks" where he will focus his attention, if confirmed: unleashing American energy, leading the world in innovation and technology breakthroughs, and increasing production in America.

"President Trump shares my passion for energy, and if confirmed, I will work tirelessly to implement his bold agenda as an unabashed steward for all sources of affordable, reliable and secure American energy," Wright told the committee.

Republicans, such as Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, positioned their questioning on Biden administration policies, such as a ban on liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, regulations on household appliances, and most recently blocking drilling along the coast.

Multiple Democratic senators claimed that the committee chairman, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, scheduled the confirmation hearing before all required paperwork on Wright was provided to the members of the committee. Other Democrats used their time at the mic to claim the Los Angeles fires were caused by "climate change."

"Despite the misinformation that's circulating here in the Capitol, into California, and everywhere in between, it's clear that these fires only reach the size and the scale that they have because of unseasonably dry vegetation and extremely high winds, both of which are a direct result of climate change," Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., said during the hearing.

Asked about the issue of climate change, Wright said he believes it's a "real issue"

"I've studied and followed the data and the evolution of climate change for at least 20 years now. It is a global issue. It is a real issue. It's a challenging issue," Wright said, adding that he believes the solution to climate change "is to evolve our energy system."

Fox News Digital captured footage of several climate change protesters who disrupted Wright's hearing on Wednesday.

One protester stood up while Wright was being questioned and asked if his policies would "put out the fires in LA."

"Are you gonna ask any questions or just softball on the climate this entire time," said another protester who was removed from the hearing room.

Several other climate protesters were also stationed outside the hearing room, with shirts that read, "I won't let my future burn."