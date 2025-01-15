'Worst farewell speech in presidential history': Biden's Oval Office goodbye panned as 'dark'

Reactions from social media came pouring in on Wednesday night as President Joe Biden delivered his farewell address to the country ending his career in politics that spanned over half a century.

"Joe Biden discussing democracy, a free press, institutions and the abuse of power in his final farewell speech is rich," GOP Congresswoman Nancy Mace posted on X.

"What an embarrassing and pathetic end to an embarrassing and pathetic term," Fox News host Greg Gutfeld posted on X.

"Joe Biden can’t even read. Every time he speaks it gets worse," conservative commentator and radio host Clay Travis posted on X. "Trying to run him in 2024 is the most reckless and indefensible presidential decision in any of our lives."

BIDEN BALKS WHEN ASKED IF TRUMP DESERVES CREDIT FOR ISRAEL-HAMAS CEASE-FIRE DEAL: 'IS THAT A JOKE?'

"My thoughts on President Joe Biden’s Farewell Address: It was underwhelming and divisive," Gabriella Hoffman, Independent Women’s Forum Center for Energy & Conservation director, posted on X.

"I’m relieved his four-year term is coming to an end. Mr. Biden failed to bring Americans together and pushed terrible "whole of government" policies that weakened us on many fronts: energy, national security, economics/small business, foreign affairs, and general freedoms. History won’t look kindly on Biden’s tenure. He’s now the most unpopular U.S. President in history."

‘SINKING THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY’: BIDEN’S CUBA MOVE SPURS RARE BIPARTISAN CONDEMNATION IN KEY ELECTORAL STATE

"Joe Biden mentions climate hysteria ahead of actual priorities, like border security, lowering costs, and peace through strength," GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin posted on X. "They never learn."

"I'm stunned," former Democrat adviser Dan Turrentine posted on X. "I'm no historian, but, I don't recall a more dark Presidential farewell address? It's more a cry to the DNC than accentuating the positive to the country. This is sad."

"Biden ends his presidency by using rhetoric that would be right at home in a third-world communist dictatorship," Red State writer Bonchie posted on X. "This may be the worst farewell speech in presidential history."

Democrats, however, generally had a decidedly different take.

"Four years ago, in the middle of a pandemic, we needed a leader with the character to put politics aside and do what was right," former President Barack Obama posted on X.

"That’s what Joe Biden did. At a time when our economy was reeling, he drove what would become the world’s strongest recovery – with 17 million new jobs, historic wage gains, and lower health care costs. He passed landmark legislation to rebuild our nation’s infrastructure and address the threat of climate change. I’m grateful to Joe for his leadership, his friendship, and his lifetime of service to this country we love."

Liberal commentator Harry Sisson posted on X, "President Biden just gave the best speech of his presidency."

"His farewell address was incredibly moving. I will always be thankful for President Biden and his talented administration. Thank you to everyone who served and gave America an amazing four years."

Biden's speech comes as he has four days left in his presidency until Monday's inauguration when President-elect Trump will be sworn into office.

"My fellow Americans, I'm speaking to you tonight from the Oval Office. Before I begin, let me speak to important news from earlier today. After eight months of nonstop negotiation, my administration – by my administration -- a cease fire and hostage deal has been reached by Israel and Hamas. The elements of which I laid out in great detail in May of this year," Biden said in his opening remarks, taking credit for the recent announcement that a cease fire deal had been reached in Israel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This plan was developed and negotiated by my team, and will be largely implemented by the incoming administration. That's why I told my team to keep the incoming administration fully informed, because that's how it should be, working together as Americans," he continued.

Biden's speech also focused on the American dream and the "most powerful idea" that "all of us are created equal."

"The very idea of America was so big we felt the entire world needed to see. The Statue of Liberty, a gift from France after our civil war. Like the very idea of America. It was built not by one person, but by many people, from every background and from around the world. Like America, the Statue of Liberty is not standing still. Her foot literally steps forward atop a broken chain of human bondage. She's on the march and she literally moves," he said.

"A nation of pioneers and explorers, of dreamers and doers, of ancestors native to this land, of ancestors who came by force. A nation of immigrants came to build a better life, a nation holding a torch. The most powerful idea ever in the history of the world that all of us, all of us are created equal. All of us deserve to be treated with dignity, justice and fairness. That democracy must defend and be defined and be imposed, moved in every way possible. Our rights, our freedoms, our dreams," he said.