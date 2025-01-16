Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Vance hosts top-dollar fundraiser ahead of Trump inauguration

Vance is seen as the heir apparent to Trump's America First movement and legions of MAGA supporters

By Paul Steinhauser
Published
Vice President-elect JD Vance, in a role that he’s likely to repeat with frequency in the years ahead, hosted a top-dollar fundraiser that attracted some of the leading figures and donors in President-elect Trump’s political orbit.

The $250,000-a-plate fundraiser, which was confirmed to Fox News by a source familiar with the details, was held Wednesday at Le Bilboquet, a French restaurant in Palm Beach, Florida, located just a few miles from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, which has long served as the former and future president’s political headquarters.

Among those in attendance was the president-elect’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who is a top friend and political ally of Vance, and who pushed hard last summer for the elder Trump to name Vance, then the junior senator from Ohio, as his running mate on the 2024 Republican Party’s national ticket.

JD Vance at Capitol

Vice President-elect JD Vance smiles after the certification for Ohio is read during a joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College votes, affirming President-elect Trump's election victory, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A number of Trump mega donors, including billionaire investor John Paulson and tech entrepreneur David Sacks, as well as tech and cryptocurrency titans, also attended, according to the source. 

The money hauled in at the fundraiser, which will likely top seven figures, will go toward MAGA Inc., the top super PAC that supported Trump during his two-year campaign to win back the White House in 2024.

Sen. J.D. Vance and former President Donald Trump

Sen. JD Vance and former President Trump during an election night event in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 6, 2024. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

With Trump term-limited and prevented from running again for re-election in 2028, Vance is seen as the heir-apparent to the president-elect’s America First movement and MAGA world of devout supporters. He will likely be considered the frontrunner when the next GOP presidential nomination race formally kicks off following the 2026 midterm elections.

Hosting and headlining top dollar fundraisers that attract the leading donors in Trump’s political orbit will likely enhance Vance’s position as the politician best equipped to carry on the president-elect’s legacy in 2028.

Politico was first to report news of the Vance fundraiser.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

