Newsom calls for looting to be a felony in evacuation zones amid LA inferno

California's Democratic governor said looting 'will not be tolerated'

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published | Updated
LA County sheriff 'very confident' looters will be punished Video

LA County sheriff 'very confident' looters will be punished

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna addresses the crackdown on looting in the California wildfires on 'America Reports.'

FIRST ON FOX: California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for looting in fire evacuation zones to be a felony after prosecutors in Southern California urged him this week to issue harsher penalties, Fox News Digital has exclusively learned.

"Preying on people at their most vulnerable is despicable, these criminals are among the worst kinds," Newsom said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital on Thursday afternoon. 

Newsom said "looting has never been legal here" and that "it will not be tolerated" as the state continues to battle the ravenous inferno that broke out on Jan. 7. 

CALIFORNIA FIREBUG ARREST CAUGHT ON VIDEO AS POLICE WARN OF ARSONISTS

LA wildfires with an overlay of Newsom in one photo box on the left, and a sign that says "No looters" in another box on the right.

Gov. Gavin Newsom faced pressure this week from Southern California prosecutors to issue heftier penalties for looters and arsonists. (Getty Images/Fox News Digital)

"And that's why I've tasked – from the beginning – support from CalGuard and CHP [California Highway Patrol] to protect impacted residents and their property," Newsom said. 

So far, Los Angeles County's newly elected tough-on-crime district attorney, Nathan Hochman, has issued several arson felonies this week in unrelated cases as firefighters continue to battle the blaze across the region. Fox News Digital previously reported that authorities have arrested at least a dozen individuals in connection with looting and arson.

LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES: ARMED HOMEOWNERS PATROL FOR LOOTERS INSIDE EVACUATION ZONE

smoldering ruins from wildfire

A general view of the burned residential areas as wildfires continue to wreak havoc in Los Angeles on Jan. 12, 2025. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Hochman issued a warning to others "contemplating similar acts," vowing individuals would be "prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." Armed homeowners in some neighborhoods impacted by the fires have taken matters into their own hands to defend homes that have not been destroyed.

Newsom's public call comes after Hochman and District Attorney Todd Spitzer, of neighboring Orange County, teamed up on Tuesday to ask the governor to make looting a felony. Newsom has come under fire recently for his handling of the crisis from celebrities and lawmakers alike.

Gov. Newsom, right, in dark clothing, eyeglasses with first responders

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tours the downtown business district of Pacific Palisades on Jan. 8, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles wildfires have killed two dozen people, and that number is expected to rise as authorities continue containment efforts. 

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report. 

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

