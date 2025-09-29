Fox News Politics Newsletter: What to know about the potential shut down

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Portland set to see Trump crime crackdown reckoning after 2020's humiliating violence spree

-White House warns veterans' services at risk if Dems block GOP funding bill

-Mamdani proposes massive amount of legal defense funding for immigrants in 'Trump-proofing' NYC plan

Shutdown 101

The clock is ticking to fund government, and so far, lawmakers do not have a path forward to avert a partial shutdown .

The Senate returned to Washington, D.C., on Monday, and congressional leaders are slated to meet with President Donald Trump to negotiate a deal on funding the government. But the last week has seen both sides point the finger at who would own closing the government.

Lawmakers have until midnight Wednesday to pass a short-term funding extension, or else the government will close. And if it does, it would be the third shutdown under Trump…Read more

White House

TRUMP'S POWER PLAY: Supreme Court showdown: Trump's strategy to test limits of his power could spell doom for administrative state

World Stage

BEIJING BLOCKS US: China won't let Trump take back Bagram Air Base from the Taliban without a fight

GLOVES OFF PUTIN: Trump finds new leverage in Ukraine fight with Tomahawk threat and long-range strike authorization

OLIVE BRANCH: Netanyahu apologized for airstrikes during 'heart-to-heart' with Qatari leader, Trump says

Capitol Hill

FLIP THE SCRIPT: Top Dems say ‘no one is above the law’ on Trump, but decry Comey case

WINE NOT: Democrats plan luxury Napa retreat as government shutdown threat looms over Congress

DEM DELAY TACTICS: Mike Johnson prepares House Republicans for likely government shutdown in lawmaker-only call

SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWN: Chuck Schumer denies he's caving to left-wing pressure to force a shutdown

Across America

ALL ODDS ON: Prediction market traders give Mamdani 84% chance of winning New York mayoral race

'RAGE' RESPONSE: After death threat, Virginia lawmaker says Spanberger can’t escape ‘rage’ remarks

AGITATOR ARRESTED: Chicago anti-ICE agitator faces federal charges after threatening to 'kill' agent

'NOT GOING ANYWHERE': Erika Kirk tells husband's audience to 'buckle up' as she promises countless hours of unseen content

MIGRANT KILLED: Victim identified in deadly Dallas ICE facility attack