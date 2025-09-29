Fox News Politics Newsletter: What to know about the potential shut down

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…
-Portland set to see Trump crime crackdown reckoning after 2020's humiliating violence spree
-White House warns veterans' services at risk if Dems block GOP funding bill
-Mamdani proposes massive amount of legal defense funding for immigrants in 'Trump-proofing' NYC plan
Shutdown 101
The clock is ticking to fund government, and so far, lawmakers do not have a path forward to avert a partial shutdown.
The Senate returned to Washington, D.C., on Monday, and congressional leaders are slated to meet with President Donald Trump to negotiate a deal on funding the government. But the last week has seen both sides point the finger at who would own closing the government.
Lawmakers have until midnight Wednesday to pass a short-term funding extension, or else the government will close. And if it does, it would be the third shutdown under Trump…Read more
White House
TRUMP'S POWER PLAY: Supreme Court showdown: Trump's strategy to test limits of his power could spell doom for administrative state
World Stage
BEIJING BLOCKS US: China won't let Trump take back Bagram Air Base from the Taliban without a fight
GLOVES OFF PUTIN: Trump finds new leverage in Ukraine fight with Tomahawk threat and long-range strike authorization
OLIVE BRANCH: Netanyahu apologized for airstrikes during 'heart-to-heart' with Qatari leader, Trump says
Capitol Hill
FLIP THE SCRIPT: Top Dems say ‘no one is above the law’ on Trump, but decry Comey case
WINE NOT: Democrats plan luxury Napa retreat as government shutdown threat looms over Congress
DEM DELAY TACTICS: Mike Johnson prepares House Republicans for likely government shutdown in lawmaker-only call
SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWN: Chuck Schumer denies he's caving to left-wing pressure to force a shutdown
Across America
ALL ODDS ON: Prediction market traders give Mamdani 84% chance of winning New York mayoral race
'RAGE' RESPONSE: After death threat, Virginia lawmaker says Spanberger can’t escape ‘rage’ remarks
AGITATOR ARRESTED: Chicago anti-ICE agitator faces federal charges after threatening to 'kill' agent
'NOT GOING ANYWHERE': Erika Kirk tells husband's audience to 'buckle up' as she promises countless hours of unseen content
MIGRANT KILLED: Victim identified in deadly Dallas ICE facility attack
