Erika Kirk tells husband's audience to 'buckle up' as she promises countless hours of unseen content

Erika Kirk told the audience of her late husband Charlie's show to "buckle up" on Friday as she promised countless hours of previously unseen content from him and discussed the responsibility she feels to continue his movement.

The new CEO of Turning Point USA, Erika Kirk appeared as a special guest host on "The Charlie Kirk Show," where she said the program will continue on as a "north star" for conservatism with rotating hosts and casts.

"Charlie and ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ is not just a show," she said. "It has a movement attached to it… This is not going anywhere. It's just not."

Erika Kirk added that she had "decades worth of my husband's voice" in archives that no one had seen or heard. Clips of Charlie Kirk's viral sparring sessions on college campuses and past speeches have spread across social media in the weeks since his assassination on Sept. 10.

"We have unused material from speeches that he's had that no one has heard yet," she said. "We have Sunday specials lined up to the brim because my husband was so intentional about making sure that there was enough content always."

"He made sure we recorded everything," executive producer Andrew Kolvet said.

"We have speeches that no one's heard of. We have interviews that no one's heard of. We have stuff from Korea and Japan that no one's heard of," she said. "In the words of my husband, buckle up, because there is a lot of content to be had, and we have so many amazing things down the pipeline that we are working on… I am so excited."

Erika Kirk added that her husband had a plan for the show past 2030, the same as he had with Turning Point USA, the conservative nonprofit he co-founded at age 18.

"We have the blueprints," she said. "We have our marching orders. And we are just remaining humble and grateful to God. And we're remaining just stewards to what God has blessed us with. And I know Charlie is going to continue to guide us and the Lord will continue to guide us."

She added it was "weird" to use a term like "excited" to describe her emotions, but she said Charlie was in Heaven rooting everyone on. Kolvet added Charlie's life and mission couldn't be contained even after his death.

"It's on us, and Charlie would look at us and expect us to do the right things here," Kolvet said.

During her appearance, she also discussed a connection Charlie shared with his daughter while hosting the show. He would bring a puppet or some other item that she gave to him and sometimes show it off on the program.

"We will never be silenced," she said in agreement. "We will never be silenced, and that's why continuing his platform in a beautiful, honorable way will reinforce that we will never be silenced."

Interest in Kirk and Turning Point USA has surged in the weeks since he was killed, and Erika Kirk received widespread praise for forgiving her husband's alleged assassin during his memorial service last week.