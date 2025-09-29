Expand / Collapse search
House of Representatives Democrats

Democrats plan luxury Napa retreat as government shutdown threat looms over Congress

Two-day October event at luxury resort with hot tubs and views includes dinner at high-end, organic vineyard

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Congress faces months of 'pandemonium' as shutdown looms Video

Congress faces months of 'pandemonium' as shutdown looms

Senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram joins 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss Congress' plans after returning from August recess amid shutdown concerns.  

Democrats have come under fire for planning a luxury jaunt to California’s wine country while Washington heads toward a possible government shutdown.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), chaired by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, allegedly invited lawmakers to an expensive two-day Napa Retreat from Oct. 13–14 at Hotel Yountville, a five-star resort with hot tubs and vineyard views, according to an invitation obtained by Politico Playbook.

If Congress fails to pass funding legislation before the end of September, the government may still be shut down when some Democrats gather for wine tours and dinners, the outlet reported Saturday.

THUNE SLAMS DEMOCRATS' 'COLD-BLOODED PARTISAN' TACTICS AS FUNDING DEADLINE NEARS

Hotel Yountville

Democrats are planning a luxury Napa Valley retreat to Hotel Yountville as government shutdown looms. (Google Maps)

The retreat, was also said to include dinner at the expensive Staglin Family Vineyards, an organic estate known to be one of Napa’s premier winemakers.

Attendees will include Gillibrand, Sen. Angela Alsobrooks and other Democrats. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich, is also expected to attend, a Democrat briefed on the plans told Politico.

In a statement to the Daily Caller, Alyssa Brouillet, spokesperson for GOP Senate candidate Mike Rogers, criticized Stevens for "running off to wine and dine in California" while Michiganders brace for potential paycheck disruptions. 

TRUMP-APPROVED PLAN TO AVERT GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN SCUTTLED BY SENATE

Kirsten Gillibrand

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, allegedly invited lawmakers to a two-day Napa Retreat at Hotel Yountville. The senator is hoping to lead the Democrat campaign arm for 2026. (Getty Images)

"If it was outrageous for Trump, it’s hypocritical for Senate Democrats," the GOP strategist told the outlet after Democrats had criticized Trump for heading to the Ryder Cup Friday at Bethpage.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas also shared news of the "invitation obtained by Playbook for a Napa Retreat" on X.

So far, the DSCC has not disclosed the retreat’s costs, nor clarified whether the event would be canceled if a shutdown persists. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan for comment.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

