Democrats plan luxury Napa retreat as government shutdown threat looms over Congress

Democrats have come under fire for planning a luxury jaunt to California’s wine country while Washington heads toward a possible government shutdown.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), chaired by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, allegedly invited lawmakers to an expensive two-day Napa Retreat from Oct. 13–14 at Hotel Yountville, a five-star resort with hot tubs and vineyard views, according to an invitation obtained by Politico Playbook.

If Congress fails to pass funding legislation before the end of September, the government may still be shut down when some Democrats gather for wine tours and dinners, the outlet reported Saturday.

The retreat, was also said to include dinner at the expensive Staglin Family Vineyards, an organic estate known to be one of Napa’s premier winemakers.

Attendees will include Gillibrand, Sen. Angela Alsobrooks and other Democrats. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich, is also expected to attend, a Democrat briefed on the plans told Politico.

In a statement to the Daily Caller, Alyssa Brouillet, spokesperson for GOP Senate candidate Mike Rogers, criticized Stevens for "running off to wine and dine in California" while Michiganders brace for potential paycheck disruptions.

"If it was outrageous for Trump, it’s hypocritical for Senate Democrats," the GOP strategist told the outlet after Democrats had criticized Trump for heading to the Ryder Cup Friday at Bethpage.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas also shared news of the "invitation obtained by Playbook for a Napa Retreat" on X.

So far, the DSCC has not disclosed the retreat’s costs, nor clarified whether the event would be canceled if a shutdown persists.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan for comment.