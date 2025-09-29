White House warns veterans' services at risk if Dems block GOP funding bill

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The White House is warning that a slew of veterans’ health care programs could expire if Congress doesn’t pass Republicans’ short-term government funding extension.

In a memo first obtained by Fox News Digital, the White House warned of a slate of Veterans’ Affairs (VA) programs that could expire if the House GOP’s short-term funding extension is not passed in the Senate by early morning Wednesday.

Among the programs listed are those that provide nursing home care for veterans with service-connected disabilities, a grant-funded suicide prevention program, transportation services to medical services for veterans and their families, financial assistance for low-income veteran families, veteran mental health services and outreach programs for veterans experiencing homelessness.

While the continuing resolution (CR) passed the House earlier this month, the legislation hit a partisan wall in the Senate.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and members of his caucus have vowed to not support the bill because it does not include extensions to expiring Obamacare premium subsidies.

Those tax credits do not expire until the end of the year, but Democratic lawmakers argue that they must be dealt with now because insurers are set to release new guidance for rates on Oct. 1.

Congress has until midnight Wednesday to avert a partial shutdown.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly panned "radical left Democrats" for withholding their support of the bill in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"As Schumer has said himself, a shutdown would mean chaos, pain, and needless heartache for the American people — so he must do the right thing and keep the government open instead of holding critical care for veterans hostage," Kelly said.

The House Republicans’ bill would extend the programs and government funding until Nov. 21, with the idea being that they would either be addressed during the appropriations process or through a year-end funding bill.

If a shutdown happens, a slew of core VA services would remain active, like veterans’ healthcare, veterans’ crisis lines, prescriptions and urgent and life-saving care, among others. Some services, however, like new disability claims, could be disrupted by a shutdown.

For now, Schumer and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., are at an impasse on a path forward.

The duo, along with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., are set to have a high-stakes meeting with President Donald Trump Monday afternoon.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the House GOP’s CR Tuesday.