Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Kash clashes with the Senate

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Gun seller takes stand in Trump assassination attempt trial with key testimony about rifle purchase

-DHS blames political rhetoric for surge in assaults on ICE agents after Charlie Kirk murder

-House Dem warns both sides on 'road to ruin' as political divide deepens over Kirk assassination

Kash clashes with the Senate

FBI Director Kash Patel is testifying before House lawmakers on Wednesday in a hearing focused on the bureau's dramatic reforms in the second Trump administration and the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Patel is facing questions in five-minute rounds from Republicans and Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee as part of an annual oversight hearing, marking the director's second appearance in as many days on Capitol Hill after he testified before the Senate one day prior.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, raised what he said was a weaponization of the FBI against conservatives, reviving concerns his committee regularly brought up during FBI Director Christopher Wray's tenure. Jordan praised Patel for what he said was a course correction…Read more

FBI Director Kash Patel testimony

FBI Director Kash Patel testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Sept. 16, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

White House

PROFESSOR VEEP: Donald Trump's first vice president snags new job

Capitol Hill

POLITICAL SHOWDOWN: Patel spars with House Democrats on allegations he's involved in Epstein 'cover-up': 'Categorically false'

INFANT HEALTH POLICY: Rand Paul clashes with top Democrat over CDC pushing vaccines on infants

BROKEN HOUSE: 'Squad' member, Nancy Mace clash on social media: 'You belong in rehab'

Rep. Nancy Mace serious stare outside U.S. Capitol Building split with photo of Rep. Ilhan Omar speaking outside U.S. Capitol

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Rep. Ilhan Omar, R-Minn., have engaged in a war of words following the Democrats' remarks about the murder of Charlie Kirk during an interview.  (Getty)

Across America 

GROOMING CRACKDOWN: Pentagon unveils new 'clean shaven' standards, only allows medical exemptions for one year

GOP COLLISION: Republican who defied Trump over 2020 election results launches battleground state governor bid

MAYOR VS FAITH: Whitmer quiet on Muslim mayor telling critic of terrorist sympathizer he's 'not welcome'

Whitmer gestures to Trump (not seen) in Oval Office

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gestures to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Washington.  (Pool via AP)

Charlie Kirk

BIGGER THAN EVER: 'This is the turning point:' TPUSA says campus chapter requests surge over 54,000 after Kirk's assassination

SPEECH SHIELD: Liberal professors’ group backs faculty speech after Charlie Kirk assassination, silent on condemning attack

'SOMBER' REFLECTION: Utah Valley University mourns Charlie Kirk as campus reopens after assassination: 'Extremely traumatic'

Students honor Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University

Utah Valley University students are returning to campus following the assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025.  (Fox News Digital/Deirdre Heavey)

LEGACY IN MOTION: Arizona highway could honor Charlie Kirk after assassination rocks conservative movement

HATE IN SCHOOLS: Celebratory, dismissive reactions to Charlie Kirk’s death putting educators under scrutiny

FREE SPEECH FIGHT: Mamdani labeled Kirk a 'far-right extremist' who should be canceled from speaking in NYC

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue