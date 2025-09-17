Fox News Politics Newsletter: Kash clashes with the Senate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Gun seller takes stand in Trump assassination attempt trial with key testimony about rifle purchase

-DHS blames political rhetoric for surge in assaults on ICE agents after Charlie Kirk murder

-House Dem warns both sides on 'road to ruin' as political divide deepens over Kirk assassination

Kash clashes with the Senate

FBI Director Kash Patel is testifying before House lawmakers on Wednesday in a hearing focused on the bureau's dramatic reforms in the second Trump administration and the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Patel is facing questions in five-minute rounds from Republicans and Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee as part of an annual oversight hearing, marking the director's second appearance in as many days on Capitol Hill after he testified before the Senate one day prior.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, raised what he said was a weaponization of the FBI against conservatives, reviving concerns his committee regularly brought up during FBI Director Christopher Wray's tenure. Jordan praised Patel for what he said was a course correction…Read more

White House

PROFESSOR VEEP: Donald Trump's first vice president snags new job

Capitol Hill

POLITICAL SHOWDOWN: Patel spars with House Democrats on allegations he's involved in Epstein 'cover-up': 'Categorically false'

INFANT HEALTH POLICY: Rand Paul clashes with top Democrat over CDC pushing vaccines on infants

BROKEN HOUSE: 'Squad' member, Nancy Mace clash on social media: 'You belong in rehab'

Across America

GROOMING CRACKDOWN: Pentagon unveils new 'clean shaven' standards, only allows medical exemptions for one year

GOP COLLISION: Republican who defied Trump over 2020 election results launches battleground state governor bid

MAYOR VS FAITH: Whitmer quiet on Muslim mayor telling critic of terrorist sympathizer he's 'not welcome'

Charlie Kirk

BIGGER THAN EVER: 'This is the turning point:' TPUSA says campus chapter requests surge over 54,000 after Kirk's assassination

SPEECH SHIELD: Liberal professors’ group backs faculty speech after Charlie Kirk assassination, silent on condemning attack

'SOMBER' REFLECTION: Utah Valley University mourns Charlie Kirk as campus reopens after assassination: 'Extremely traumatic'

LEGACY IN MOTION: Arizona highway could honor Charlie Kirk after assassination rocks conservative movement

HATE IN SCHOOLS: Celebratory, dismissive reactions to Charlie Kirk’s death putting educators under scrutiny

FREE SPEECH FIGHT: Mamdani labeled Kirk a 'far-right extremist' who should be canceled from speaking in NYC