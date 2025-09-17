Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Gun seller takes stand in Trump assassination attempt trial with key testimony about rifle purchase

WhatsApp texts show defendant wrote 'I hate him' about Trump as gun seller prepares to testify Wednesday

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph , Jennifer Johnson , Jake Gibson , Olivianna Calmes
Trial attorney warns Ryan Routh trial could be ‘somewhat of a circus’ Video

Trial attorney warns Ryan Routh trial could be ‘somewhat of a circus’

Trial attorney Andrea Lewis previews the Ryan Routh trial and more on ‘Fox Report.’

The Justice Department plans to call a fresh lineup of witnesses Wednesday as the federal trial of Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024, enters its eighth day.

Prosecutors told the court they expect testimony from Ronnie Jay Oxendine, the man who allegedly sold Routh the rifle tied to the case, as well as multiple FBI agents and specialists. The list includes Patrick M. Lantry, a task force officer with the FBI; Aaron Thompson; Matthew S. Perry, an FBI special agent; Garett L. Foo, an FBI special agent; and Laura E. Haller, an FBI special agent and digital forensic examiner.

Also scheduled are Lazaro and Samuel Plata, whose testimony will be aided by two Spanish-English translators in the courtroom.

FBI PHONE EXTRACTIONS, DNA TESTIMONY HEADLINE DAY 7 OF RYAN ROUTH TRIAL

Trump assassination attempt witness Fercano on the stand.

A sketch depicting opening statements at the Ryan Routh trial in Fort Pierce, Florida on Sept. 11, 2025. Routh is accused of an attempted assassination on President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024. (Lothar Speer)

Tuesday’s proceedings centered on forensic evidence from Routh's alleged phones and DNA. Jurors saw WhatsApp messages and texts allegedly recovered from Routh’s seized devices, including one exchange where Routh wrote, "I hate him… shan’t get elected again," referring to Trump. Another message read, "If I can help just let me know what to do."

TRUMP TRIAL CONTINUES WITH MORE FBI TESTIMONY AFTER RIFLE CALLED ‘PREPARED TO FIRE’

A sketch depicting court proceedings during the Ryan Routh trial

A sketch depicting court proceedings during the Ryan Routh trial in Fort Pierce, Florida on Sept. 15, 2025. Ryan Routh is accused of an attempted assassination on President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024. (Lothar Speer)

FBI experts also testified that Routh’s DNA was strongly linked to the rifle grip, a bag, a glove and other items prosecutors say were found in the alleged sniper’s nest. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon kept a tight rein on the pace of testimony, pressing prosecutors to shorten questioning and reminding Routh — who is representing himself — to stop interrupting.

With prosecutors expected to rest their case by the end of the week, Wednesday’s testimony could prove pivotal as jurors weigh the government’s evidence against the self-represented defendant who will bring his witnesses forward beginning next week.

Jamie Joseph is a U.S. Politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering transgender and culture issues, the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services, and stateside legislative developments.

