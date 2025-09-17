'Squad' member, Nancy Mace clash on social media: 'You belong in rehab'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar butted heads on Wednesday with Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who remarked that "maybe Somalia can take you back" after Omar's comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The pair engaged in a back-and-forth on social media after Mace introduced a resolution to censure Omar and remove her from her committee assignments.

Omar has faced backlash from the right over an interview with the progressive news outlet Zeteo, during which she criticized Kirk's past commentary and Republicans' reaction to the shooting.

She told the outlet, days after Kirk's assassination, that he had previously "downplayed slavery and what Black people have gone through in this country by saying Juneteenth shouldn't exist."

"There are a lot of people out there talking about him just wanting to have a civil debate," the "Squad" member said. "There is nothing more effed up than to completely pretend that his words and actions have not been recorded and in existence for the last decade or so."

Mace responded to the comments in a post on X, writing, "If you celebrate murder, maybe Somalia can take you back."

Omar, who came to the United States as a child from Somalia, then responded, "I know you aren't well or smart, but I hope someone can explain to you that there isn’t a correlation between my committee assignments and deportation.

"Would love to see you get the help you need next. You belong in rehab, not Congress," Omar continued on X.

"One-way ticket to Somalia with your name on it, Ilhan Omar," Mace added on X.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Mace said Omar mocked the assassination of Kirk, a husband and father of two young children.

"Now she’s lashing out because we called her out. What’s not ‘well’ is celebrating political violence," Mace said. "What’s not ‘smart’ is defending it. Omar should be ashamed of herself. Omar can throw insults all day, but it won’t save her from accountability. She crossed the line, and we’re not letting her get away with it. Go back to Somalia."

In her interview, Omar called Kirk's assassination "mortifying," while clarifying her remarks.

"While I disagreed with Charlie Kirk vehemently about his rhetoric, my heart breaks for his wife and children. I don’t wish violence on anyone," she wrote. "My faith teaches me the power of peace, empathy and compassion.

"Right-wing accounts trying to spin a false story when I condemned his murder multiple times is fitting for their agenda to villainize the left and hide from the fact that Donald Trump gins up hate on a daily basis."