Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

House Of Representatives

'Squad' member, Nancy Mace clash on social media: 'You belong in rehab'

Minnesota congresswoman fires back after Mace suggests 'maybe Somalia can take you back' following Charlie Kirk comments

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Ilhan Omar faces harsh backlash in aftermath of Kirk assassination Video

Ilhan Omar faces harsh backlash in aftermath of Kirk assassination

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the details from Capitol Hill on 'Varney & Co.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar butted heads on Wednesday with Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who remarked that "maybe Somalia can take you back" after Omar's comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The pair engaged in a back-and-forth on social media after Mace introduced a resolution to censure Omar and remove her from her committee assignments.

Omar has faced backlash from the right over an interview with the progressive news outlet Zeteo, during which she criticized Kirk's past commentary and Republicans' reaction to the shooting.

She told the outlet, days after Kirk's assassination, that he had previously "downplayed slavery and what Black people have gone through in this country by saying Juneteenth shouldn't exist."

SQUAD MEMBER GIVES BLUNT RESPONSE WHEN ASKED WHY DEMS ARE CELEBRATING POLITICAL VIOLENCE AFTER KIRK'S DEATH

Rep. Nancy Mace serious stare outside U.S. Capitol Building split with photo of Rep. Ilhan Omar speaking outside U.S. Capitol

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Rep. Ilhan Omar, R-Minn., engaged in a war of words after the Democrat's remarks about the murder of Charlie Kirk during an interview.  (Getty)

"There are a lot of people out there talking about him just wanting to have a civil debate," the "Squad" member said. "There is nothing more effed up than to completely pretend that his words and actions have not been recorded and in existence for the last decade or so."

Mace responded to the comments in a post on X, writing, "If you celebrate murder, maybe Somalia can take you back."

Omar, who came to the United States as a child from Somalia, then responded, "I know you aren't well or smart, but I hope someone can explain to you that there isn’t a correlation between my committee assignments and deportation.

"Would love to see you get the help you need next. You belong in rehab, not Congress," Omar continued on X.

HOUSE REPUBLICAN NANCY MACE MOVES TO REMOVE ILHAN OMAR FROM COMMITTEES AFTER KIRK ASSASSINATION REMARKS

Charlie Kirk looks into the crowd at a Utah event.

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking during his American Comeback Tour when he was shot in the neck and killed. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

"One-way ticket to Somalia with your name on it, Ilhan Omar," Mace added on X.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Mace said Omar mocked the assassination of Kirk, a husband and father of two young children. 

"Now she’s lashing out because we called her out. What’s not ‘well’ is celebrating political violence," Mace said. "What’s not ‘smart’ is defending it. Omar should be ashamed of herself. Omar can throw insults all day, but it won’t save her from accountability. She crossed the line, and we’re not letting her get away with it. Go back to Somalia."

In her interview, Omar called Kirk's assassination "mortifying," while clarifying her remarks.

Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks

Rep. Ilhan Omar, with Rep. Rashida Tlaib at her side, spoke at a press conference at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., Aug. 19. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"While I disagreed with Charlie Kirk vehemently about his rhetoric, my heart breaks for his wife and children. I don’t wish violence on anyone," she wrote. "My faith teaches me the power of peace, empathy and compassion. 

"Right-wing accounts trying to spin a false story when I condemned his murder multiple times is fitting for their agenda to villainize the left and hide from the fact that Donald Trump gins up hate on a daily basis."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue