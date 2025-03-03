Fox News Politics Newsletter: Kamala Harris Protégé to Deliver Trump Response

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-Illegal immigrant health care spending sparks investigative border state legislation

-Dems hit Medicaid, Elon Musk fears in expensive campaign targeting 23 House Republicans

-New polls reveal where Trump stands on eve of his first major address to Congress

Kamala Harris Protégé to Give Left-wing Party's Response to Trump

A left-wing political party tapped Democratic California Rep. Lateefah Simon, a longtime friend and mentee of former Vice President Kamala Harris, to deliver its response to President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday.

"I’m honored to speak on behalf of the Working Families Party," Simon said in a statement last week. "We need a government that is run by and for working people, not billionaires—and that’s what the WFP is fighting for. When I see what’s happening in our country right now, it’s essential that we—as Members of Congress—are showing up for our communities and reminding people that it doesn’t have to be this way."

The Working Families Party, which is a small left-wing political party, has featured Rep. Ayanna Pressley, former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib to deliver its response to a president's joint address to Congress in previous years…Read more

White House

'WORST STATEMENT': Trump hits Zelenskyy for 'worst statement' on war with Russia, says US 'will not put up with it' much longer

DOUBLE STANDARDS: Tump’s row with Zelenskyy recalls Obama, Biden humiliations of Netanyahu

World Stage

KREMLIN'S COFFERS: European Union spent more on Russian gas than Ukraine aid in 2024

Capitol Hill

TRUMP RETORT: Who is Elissa Slotkin, and why did Dems choose her for the party's rebuttal to Trump speech?

'DELIVERING ACCOUNTABILITY': GOP reps launch judicial task force to expose 'judicial activism'

MELANIA ON THE HILL: Melania Trump to speak for the first time on Capitol Hill in roundtable focused on punishing revenge porn

FLASHBACK: Dem senator embroiled in conflict of interest row targeted SCOTUS in ethics crusade

'DEFENDER OF THE SILENCED': Former Rep. Lincoln Diaz-Balart, brother of sitting congressman, dead at 70

'DE FACTO AMNESTY': House report exposes how controversial 'de facto amnesty' program exploded under Biden

'STEW IN HIS OWN JUICE': Nancy Pelosi has advice for Dems on handling Trump speech

Across America

'MESSAGES OF HATE': Anti-Israel protesters who wave flags linked to terror groups could be jailed if NY law passes

FAILING MARK: 13 American universities handed ‘F’ grade on campus antisemitism

'INCOMPATIBLE': Trans airmen, Space Force personnel have until March 26 to resign under Trump order: Memo

'WIPE THEM OUT': Time to ‘take the fight to the cartels,’ says Texas leader after U.S. citizen killed by cartel explosive

