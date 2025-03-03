Trump should 'stew in his own juice' during congressional address, Pelosi advises Dems

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave some advice to Democrats ahead of President Donald Trump's Tuesday address to both chambers of Congress: "Let him stew in his own juice."

"Any demonstration of disagreement, whether it’s visual or whatever, just let him stew in his own juice," Pelosi told the Washington Post in a Thursday interview. "Don’t be any grist for the mill to say this was inappropriate."

Trump is set to deliver an address before both chambers of Congress at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Tuesday – his first speech before Congress since his return to the Oval Office in January. The speech, though similar to the State of the Union, does not carry the same official title as Trump has not been in office for the past year.

Trump's speech is expected to champion his "Make America Great Again" policies and further preview his administration's priorities. The 45th and 47th president previewed on Monday morning in a Truth Social that, "TOMORROW NIGHT WILL BE BIG. I WILL TELL IT LIKE IT IS!"

Pelosi came under fire from conservatives during Trump's 2020 State of the Union address, when she ripped up a copy of his speech while standing behind the president on the House dais.

Pelosi reflected on tearing up the speech in 2020 during her interview with the Washington Post, explaining she made little tears on each page when she disagreed with a comment from Trump.

"Then, when I saw that every page was a lie, I had to tear it up," Pelosi said, adding that "Parchment is very hard to tear."

Pelosi continued in her advice to Democrats, that only those in safe districts should make big political splashes about fighting Trump's policies, instead of a cacophony of Democrats vowing to take on Trump and the GOP.

"The most important thing in all of this is to prioritize. And (House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries), he has that down. I have every confidence that he has that down," Pelosi said. "Again, members will say I want this, I want that. Yeah, that’s interesting, talk about that at home."

She said Democrats should hold back any outbursts during the speech, maintaining that it was appropriate in 2020 to rip up a copy of Trump's speech because she was provided an opportune "moment" in the spotlight to protest the president's policies.

"Unless you have something that is a moment," she told the Washington Post. "That’s what a moment was, when I tore up the speech."

Pelosi argued that Democrats should not focus on Trump's next four years in office, but instead on rallying support for Democrats during the 2026 midterm cycle.

"It’s not four years, it’s not even two years. It’s between March and September. Where are the numbers?"

"This fall is everything. And we only need three seats," she said. "I don’t want three seats, I want many more than that."

Fox News Digital reached out to Pelosi's office on Monday morning for additional comment, but did not immediately receive a reply.