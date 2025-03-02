Longtime Kamala Harris mentee, friend tapped to respond to Trump's congressional address

A left-wing political party tapped Democratic California Rep. Lateefah Simon, a longtime friend and mentee of former Vice President Kamala Harris, to deliver its response to President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday.

"I’m honored to speak on behalf of the Working Families Party," Simon said in a statement last week. "We need a government that is run by and for working people, not billionaires—and that’s what the WFP is fighting for. When I see what’s happening in our country right now, it’s essential that we—as Members of Congress—are showing up for our communities and reminding people that it doesn’t have to be this way."

The Working Families Party, which is a small left-wing political party, has featured Rep. Ayanna Pressley, former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib to deliver its response to a president's joint address to Congress in previous years.

Simon is a freshman congresswoman representing California who has shared a long friendship with former 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. She spoke to NPR ahead of the November election last year, detailing that she and Harris first met back in the early 2000s when Harris worked in the San Francisco City Attorney’s office.

"I really believed in her. The young women that I worked with believed in her. But never in a million years did I think that I would work for her," Simon told NPR back in August.

She recounted that Harris had encouraged her to earn a college degree, asked her to join her team when she was San Francisco district attorney, given her career advice, and even officiated at her wedding ceremony.

Simon recalled that when Harris offered her a job in the DA's office, she said: "You can either carry this bullhorn on your back for the rest of your life, demanding that elected officials work for you and the young people that you care about, or you can become a part of my team, and we can actually deconstruct some of these inequities."

Simon went on to cement her status as a social justice advocate in California across the years, including amid the defund-the-police movement of 2020. While serving as board president for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system in 2020, she advocated for "defunding and abolishing" policing standards on public transportation in favor of unarmed ambassadors.

Fox News Digital also previously reported that Simon has had a more than decade-long friendship with a top executive of a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) front group, including heaping praise on the executive on X.

Simon won her election to serve as California's 12th congressional district representative in November, taking the reins from former Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee, and has since been identified as a "rising star" in the Democratic Party by liberal media outlets.

Harris officiated Simon's congressional swearing-in ceremony in January, when Simon lauded her "mentor" as a pivotal influence in her career.

"I am so honored to have my mentor and former boss, Vice President Kamala Harris," Simon said on January 7. "Since our time together in the district attorney’s office in San Francisco, the vice president has played an integral role in shaping my public service career, and I have learned so much from her.

"She has also paved the way for women across the nation like me who aspire to serve their country at the highest levels. It was a special moment to stand with her today, look her in the eye and begin my journey as the Congresswoman for California’s 12th District."

Trump is set to address Congress at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, his first joint address since returning to the Oval Office in January. The speech – which is not officially called a "State of the Union" speech as Trump has not been in office for the last year – comes just days after a fiery meeting between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Democratic Party will also issue a response speech to Trump, tapping Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin to speak to voters late Tuesday evening after Trump's speech wraps up.

