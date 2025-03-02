'Delivering accountability': GOP reps launch judicial task force to expose 'judicial activism'

FIRST ON FOX: Republican Reps. Andrew Clyde, of Georgia, and Eli Crane, of Arizona, are launching a judicial task force "to unite members in exposing judicial activism" and target "rogue, activist judges" amid a flurry of legal challenges to the Trump agenda.

"I’m excited to lead this critical effort with my friend and fellow patriot, Congressman Eli Crane. Our Judicial Activism Accountability Task Force aims to unite members in exposing judicial activism, with the ultimate goal of impeaching rogue, activist judges," Clyde said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Clyde notably announced in February he was drafting impeachment articles against Rhode Island-based District Judge John McConnell, who is overseeing a lawsuit against President Donald Trump. McConnell, at the time, filed a motion ordering the Trump administration to comply with a previous restraining order. The order temporarily blocked the administration’s efforts to pause federal grants and loans.

Crane and other representatives have since followed Clyde's lead, announcing impeachment articles against other judges presiding over Trump-related lawsuits.

Clyde said he encourages other members of Congress to join the task force who "are passionate about ending abusive judicial overreach, upholding the separation of powers, and defending the U.S. Constitution," saying they "look forward to delivering accountability for the American people."

Crane, who announced he was drafting impeachment articles against U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer, told Fox News Digital in a statement that, in recent years, "leftists weaponized the judicial branch."

The Arizona Republican said, "If these activist judges want to be politicians, they should resign and run for public office."

"The American people delivered President Trump a mandate to disrupt the administrative state," Crane said. "These judges are violating the will of the people, and Congress has constitutional authority to impeach and convict these partisans."

Tennessee Republican Rep. Andy Ogles also announced he was drafting impeachment articles of his own following Clyde and Crane's efforts.

Ogles announced he had introduced impeachment articles against U.S. District Judge Amir Ali late last month. Ali, a D.C.-based Biden appointee, recently ordered the Trump administration to pay around $2 billion in foreign aid funds to contractors with a midnight deadline.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts paused Ali's order after the Trump administration said it had created "an untenable payment plan at odds with the President’s obligations under Article II to protect the integrity of the federal fisc and make appropriate judgements(sic) about foreign aid – clear forms of irreparable harm."

Clyde and Crane's task force comes as the administration has become the target of more than 90 lawsuits aimed at President Donald Trump's executive orders and directives. The legal challenges cover Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship, the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) efforts to slash unnecessary government spending, and Trump's removal of various federal employees.

Clyde spoke with Fox News Digital shortly after announcing his impeachment articles against McConnell, saying the real victims of judicial pushback against Trump's policies are the American people.

"You're not just hurting the president," Clyde said. "You're hurting the American people because they're the ones who elected him, and they're the ones who want him to do this – to exercise these specific authorities. And these judges are really denying the American people their rights."

Fox News Digital's Bradford Betz contributed to this report.