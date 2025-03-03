Skyrocketing healthcare costs for illegal immigrants sparks border state outcry

An Arizona proposal seeks to investigate the healthcare costs of illegal immigrants as the impact on taxpayers and hospitals recently rocked California.

State Senate Bill 1268 would make it state law to ask somebody for their immigration or citizenship status on hospital forms, including if they are in the country illegally. In addition, it would have hospitals and the state government keep track of costs that may have to be covered by taxpayers because of somebody's immigration status.

"This is a bill that I have run to promote accountability. It in no way compromises a person’s ability to be served and treated at a hospital," Republican state Sen. Wendy Rogers, the bill's sponsor, said last week during a floor speech.

"The information does not get passed to other agencies, and if they show up in need of care irrespective, they will be treated. This bill is to enable Americans to know where their tax dollars are going," she continued.

However, critics of the bill believe it will act as a deterrent for some seeking medical care and could have broader negative impacts.

"Anytime that we are asking people to disclose their immigration status, we know that that is going to make people reluctant to go into those settings," Democratic state Sen. Eva Burch said while explaining her vote against the legislation.

"It’s bad for public health in general when people are not seeking care," she added, arguing that the cost concerns are unfounded because many people in the country unlawfully still pay for public healthcare costs through taxes.

The bill passed the state Senate 17-12 along party lines, and it is now in the hands of the Republican-majority House. If it passes that chamber, it will then end up on Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ desk for final approval or veto.

The proposal comes as California is facing scrutiny for spending $9.5 billion on Medicare for illegal immigrants, which critics argue is a waste of money. The spending is based on a California law that started in January 2024 to ensure immigration status is irrelevant when applying for public benefits.

"Here's yet another example of California Democrats' totally wrong priorities. They have nearly doubled the state budget in the last 10 years, yet over a third of Californians cannot meet their basic needs," Fox News contributor and "Golden Together" founder Steve Hilton told Fox News Digital at the time.

"We have the highest poverty rate in America. We pay the highest taxes and get the worst results. People are asking, ‘Where did all our money go?’ And here's the answer: ideological obsessions like this — free healthcare for people who are here illegally. People have had enough of all this. There's going to be change in California sooner than people think."

The influx of people entering the country illegally through the southern border has greatly reduced in recent weeks with the return of the Trump administration, as just over 8,300 migrant encounters made by United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in February.

"Under the leadership of [President Donald Trump] & [Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem], Feb 2025 saw just 8,326 encounters at the Southwest border—the lowest documented by U.S. Border Patrol," CBP posted Saturday. "The mission is clear: secure the border, enforce the law, and protect American sovereignty."