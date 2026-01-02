Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Israel slams Mamdani over revoked Adams executive orders

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Washington officials blast conservatives for Minnesota-style day care fraud claims in new state

-Hours after taking office, NYC Mayor Mamdani targets landlords, moves to intervene in private bankruptcy case

-Trump says October scan was a CT, not MRI — and he regrets it after giving Dems 'ammo' despite healthy results

Israel accuses Mamdani of pouring 'antisemitic gasoline' after he revokes Adams executive orders

Israel tore into New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after he revoked a pair of executive orders signed by former Mayor Eric Adams that supported the Jewish state. 

"On his very first day as New York City mayor, Mamdani shows his true face: He scraps the IHRA definition of antisemitism and lifts restrictions on boycotting Israel," Israel’s Foreign Ministry wrote in a post on X. 

"This isn’t leadership. It’s antisemitic gasoline on an open fire."…READ MORE.
 

Zohran Mamdani is sworn in as mayor of New York City, flanked by his wife Rama Duwaji and New York Attorney General Letitia James, at Old City Hall Station, New York, U.S., Thursday, Jan 1st 2026.

Mamdani is sworn in as mayor on a pair of family Qurans.  (Amir Hamja/Pool via Reuters)

White House

CLEAN UP CREWS: Here's the top US cities Trump could target with National Guard deployments in 2026

Trump speaks with National Guard and law enforcement personnel

President Donald Trump speaks with members of law enforcement and National Guard soldiers, Aug. 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

COURT WARS: Inside Trump’s first-year power plays — and the court fights testing them

REVAMPING THE SYSTEM: 5 big immigration changes taking effect across the U.S.

People line up at U.S. passport control inside airport

Passengers wait in line to use the Automated Passport Control Kiosks set up for international travelers arriving at Miami International Airport on March 4, 2015, in Miami.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

World Stage

'LOCKED AND LOADED': Iran crackdown rattles Middle East as analysts weigh US options short of military intervention

A procession of Taiwanese armed military vehicles patrols outside the Songshan Airport in the capital city following China's announcement of the military exercise Joint Sword-2024B that encircles Taiwan on October 14, 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan.

The military exercises mobilizing the Chinese PLA Navy, Army, Air Force and the Chinese Coast Guards, which are deemed as a punishment to Taiwan's call for independence. (Daniel Ceng/Anadolu via Getty Images)

WAR GAMES: China’s global aggression check: Taiwan tensions, military posturing, and US response in 2025

Capitol Hill

AGAINST THE TIDE: These House mavericks defied their own parties more than anyone else in 2025

Democrat Senator Jon Ossoff listens to a news conference at the U.S. Capitol.

Senator Jon Ossoff, a Democrat from Georgia, during a news conference following the weekly Senate Democrat policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

MIDTERMS IN FOCUS: Here are the key 2026 House and Senate races to watch that could decide control of Congress

Across America 

'PREPARING FOR JIHAD': What we know about the ISIS-inspired New Year’s Eve terror suspect

Knife, hammers and mugshot of Christian Sturdivant

Christian Sturdivant, the 18-year-old suspect charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. At left, according to prosecutors, are a knife and hammers allegedly found in Sturdivant's bedroom.  (United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina/Gaston County Sheriff's Office)

'MARTYRDOM OP': FBI disrupts alleged ISIS-inspired New Year’s Eve attack plot targeting North Carolina grocery store

GLOVES OFF: Bernie Sanders ditches iconic mittens look while swearing in socialist Zohran Mamdani as NYC mayor

Bernie Sanders and wife Jane at Mamdani inauguration

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and his wife Jane Sanders attend New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's inauguration ceremony at City Hall in New York on Jan. 1, 2026. (TIMOTHY A.CLARY / AFP via Getty Images)

AGAINST THE ODDS: Unsung heroes of 2025: First responders and everyday Americans who saved lives across US

TIPPING POINT: Charlie Kirk’s killing, Idaho murders plea and Karen Read verdict: Inside 2025’s biggest crime moments

Split photo of Charlie Kirk, Bryan Kohberger and Karen Read.

Shocking 2025 crime stories that gripped America: Charlie Kirk assassination, Idaho killings plea, Karen Read acquittal, and Menendez brothers denials. (AP Photo | Fox News Digital)

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue