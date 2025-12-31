Washington officials blast conservatives for Minnesota-style day care fraud claims in new state

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A top blue-state governor slammed conservatives for inflicting "deep damage" on the Somali–American community, while the state’s top prosecutor warned of potential charges after citizen journalists filmed encounters with alleged Minneapolis-like day care addresses and streamed them online.

Citizen journalists have raised public visibility of rampant fraud allegations in Minnesota, with a large part of the allegations stemming from within the Somali community there. Weeks after Gov. Tim Walz came under fire, other bloggers traveled to Seattle and King County, Washington, to visit what they claimed were similarly fraudulent day care sites — drawing Olympia's ire.

Former White House Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief Elon Musk highlighted media posted by Kristen Magnuson, who, along with Cam Higby — an independent journalist recently connected with Charlie Kirk’s conservative Turning Point USA organization — and podcaster Jonathan Choe, sounded the alarm about alleged Minneapolis-style situations cropping up in the Pacific Northwest.

"They are fraud-maxxing this exploit," Musk claimed in response to a post by Magnuson that included a video scrolling a list of up to 539 daycare centers in Washington state that she said allegedly listed Somali as the primary language.

TIM WALZ PUSHES BACK ON MINNESOTA FRAUD ALLEGATIONS FOLLOWING VIRAL DAYCARE VIDEO

Meanwhile, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, took to X to post several photos of himself meeting with what he said were Somali community leaders.

In those meetings, Ferguson said he "discuss(ed) the deep damage inflicted by Donald Trump's harmful rhetoric and reckless deportations. Here in Washington state, we recognize that diversity is a strength."

Democrats have claimed such "damage" as an uptick in anti-Somali rhetoric and some liberals have condemned citizen journalists taking it upon themselves to visit alleged day care sites.

When Fox News Digital attempted to recreate the 539 day care center list Wednesday from the official Department of Child and Youth Services website, the option to select Somali as a primary language had either been removed or was not there. Magnuson said several of the day cares lacked addresses or other standard identifying information.

MINNESOTA'S NEW MEDICAID FRAUD PREVENTION FIX WON'T MAKE 'ANY DIFFERENCE,' FORMER FBI AGENT SAYS

Choe replied to Washington Gov. Ferguson on X, warning that he has a "serious Somali fraud problem in (his) state," particularly in King County, Washington, which Choe alleged was "especially out of control."

FEDS LAUNCH 'MASSIVE' INVESTIGATION AFTER VIRAL VIDEO ALLEGES MINNESOTA DAYCARE FRAUD

"Hey Bob, can you explain this for us?" Higby replied to Ferguson on X, while including a video of him reportedly approaching an address in Federal Way, Washington, that he alleged received more than $200,000 in subsidies.

In the video, a man who accompanied Higby approached the door of the apparent residence and asked if the building was "Dhagash Family Child Care" — as a female voice responded, "no," and Higby said "rustling" could be heard as his partner approached a home security camera.

In another video, Higby alleged he went to an address listed for a day care that allegedly received $800,000 in subsidies in the town of Kent, Washington, but found "no daycare here" when he approached what appeared to be a residential address.

HHS CUTS OFF MINNESOTA CHILD CARE PAYMENTS OVER ALLEGED DAYCARE FRAUD SCHEME

"Records show massive subsidy payments following inspections reflecting risk of death to children," Higby wrote.

"There are 539 childcare centers in Washington state that list Somali as the primary language. Most don’t even give a street address. I don’t know how many of these are submitting fraudulent claims for state grants and subsidies, but I have a strong hunch the number is not zero," read a separate statement from Magnuson.

The Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) told Fox News Digital that the agency "appreciate(s) our licensed child care providers and the important work they do to care for and educate our youngest learners."

"We take fraud seriously. Washington state utilizes a variety of measures to minimize fraud. For example, DCYF conducts unannounced site visits at every licensed childcare provider at least once per year," the agency said.

DCYF also randomly audits its rolls to confirm the accuracy of disbursements to the day care providers, the agency said, verifying attendance and matching families authorized to receive such benefits. The agency said it tallied 1,440 audits in 2024.

Of the lack of addresses found by Magnuson, DCYF said the state has addresses for every provider listed even if the public-facing website lacks full data, and that about 5,500 providers or 2.6% statewide do list Somali as their "language spoken."

DCYF told Fox News Digital that anyone suspecting fraud should contact the state's hotline directly at 1‐800‐562‐6906.

FEDS LAUNCH 'MASSIVE OPERATION' IN MINNESOTA AMID FRAUD SCANDAL

Washington state government reporter Carleen Johnson also replied to Ferguson’s tweet saying she visited several "Somali-run home daycare centers" in Federal Way, Washington, comparing her visits to those of YouTuber Nick Shirley in Minneapolis.

"There were no children and no one willing to chat with this reporter," she said. "They threatened me with police."

Amid the videos dropping, Washington Democratic Attorney General Nicholas Brown said his office received complaints from Somali residents "after reports of home-based daycare providers being harassed and accused of fraud with little to no fact-checking."

"We are in touch with the state Department of Children Youth and Families regarding the claims being pushed online and the harassment reported by daycare providers," Brown said, adding that showing up on a person’s porch and "threatening or harassing them is not an investigation; neither is filming minors who may be in the home."

SENATE PRESSURE MOUNTS AS MINNESOTA FRAUD SCANDAL CONTINUES TO UNFOLD

Brown urged anyone subjected to that treatment to contact police or his office’s hate crimes and bias hotline.

"If you think fraud is happening, there are appropriate measures to report and investigate," Brown said in a statement. Where "fraud is substantiated and verified by law enforcement and regulatory agencies, people should be held accountable."

Higby responded to Brown appearing to reference his work, tweeting that "journalists showing up to daycares and asking for applications is not harassment or threatening -- unless of course, it’s a fraudulent daycare, then it may be threatening to the fraud ring."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Neither Brown’s nor Ferguson’s office responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment by press time.

According to Newsweek, Magnuson filtered her searches for Somali as the primary language of a day care, and added a filter for Washington "Early Achievers" program beneficiaries, which "entitles them to state funding. That second filter cut the number of centers returned to 274," according to the outlet.