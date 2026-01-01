Expand / Collapse search
Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders ditches iconic mittens look while swearing in socialist Zohran Mamdani as NYC mayor

Vermont senator administered oath to Zohran Mamdani, who pledged to 'govern as a democratic socialist'

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Sen. Bernie Sanders swears in Zohran Mamdani as 112th NYC mayor Video

Sen. Bernie Sanders swears in Zohran Mamdani as 112th NYC mayor

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., administers a ceremonial oath of office for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani outside City Hall.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., appeared without the iconic mittens that helped make him a viral sensation during former President Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration when he administered the oath of office for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at City Hall Thursday.

The moment came as Sanders swore in Mamdani, who described himself in his inaugural address as a "democratic socialist," telling supporters, "I was elected as a democratic socialist, and I will govern as a democratic socialist."

Sanders’ appearance marked a visual departure from the image that made him a global pop culture figure four years ago, when photos of the Vermont senator bundled in a winter coat and handmade mittens spread rapidly across social media during Biden’s inauguration.

Before administering the oath, Sanders delivered a lengthy address praising Mamdani’s campaign and agenda, framing the election as a rejection of political establishments

ZOHRAN MAMDANI WILL BE FIRST MAYOR TO BE SWORN IN ON QURAN DURING NEW YORK CITY INAUGURATION

Bernie Sanders and wife Jane at Mamdani inauguration

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and his wife, Jane Sanders, attend New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's inauguration ceremony at City Hall Thursday in New York. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

He told the crowd that volunteers "took on the Democratic establishment, the Republican establishment, the president of the United States and some enormously wealthy oligarchs."

Sanders also defended policies Mamdani’s opponents had labeled "radical" or "communistic," arguing that proposals such as affordable housing, free childcare, free bus transportation and taxing the wealthy were "not radical" but necessary in "the richest country in the history of the world."

Sanders formally administered the oath of office shortly after 2:40 p.m., prompting chants of "Zohran" from the crowd gathered at City Hall.

SOCIALIST NYC MAYOR MAMDANI INAUGURATED ALONGSIDE BERNIE SANDERS AND AOC ON NEW YEAR’S DAY

New York Attorney General Letitia James, left, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., attend the inauguration of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, outside City Hall.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, left; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; and Jane and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., attend the inauguration of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Thursday outside City Hall. (Fox News/Pool)

Mamdani pledged to pursue policies, including freezing rents for stabilized apartments, delivering universal childcare, making buses free and increasing taxes on wealthy New Yorkers, saying City Hall would "govern expansively and audaciously."

Sanders’ attire drew widespread attention in 2021, when images of him sitting alone wearing brown chevron mittens with his arms and legs crossed became one of the most widely shared visuals of Biden’s inauguration, spawning memes, merchandise and fundraising efforts.

During Thursday's inauguration ceremony, a similarly cross-legged Sanders showed up sitting patiently in the audience during the performance of the socialist anthem "Bread and Roses" by Lucy Dacus.

Bernie

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Sanders appeared in standard winter gloves, a blue beanie and a puffy green coat instead. 

The wool and fleece mittens were handmade by Vermont schoolteacher Jen Ellis, who later reflected on the viral moment in a 2022 interview with Vermont Edition, saying she donated about $2 million to Vermont charities through mitten-related fundraising after the internet sensation.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

