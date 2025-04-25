Fox News Politics Newsletter: Is AOC Rehearsing for a White House Run?

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.
-Ex-GOP congressman George Santos faces up to 87 months in prison in federal fraud case
-Stacey Abrams considers 3rd run for Georgia governor despite back-to-back defeats
-Luigi Mangione heads to federal court as DOJ debuts death penalty 'shift': ex-federal prosecutor
AOC's Barnstorming with Bernie Fuels 2028 Speculation
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has crisscrossed the United States with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on the "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, and Americans are speculating about whether the New York Democrat is launching a shadow campaign for president.
Ocasio-Cortez's campaign account posted a video on X this week that invigorated those rumors as the four-term Democrat from New York City and a progressive leader proclaimed, "We are one."
"I'm a girl from the Bronx," Ocasio-Cortez said on a campaign-style stage in Idaho. "To be welcomed here in this state, all of us together, seeing our common cause, this is what this country is all about." …READ MORE
White House
POLLING PROBLEM: Judge blocks Trump election order despite overwhelming American support for voter ID
POISON IVY: Trump brands Harvard 'antisemitic' and a 'threat to democracy' amid funding battle
DEAL OR DUEL: Trump says he'll be 'leading the pack' to war with Iran if deal prospects whither away
World Stage
CROSSED WIRES: Trump says China's Xi called him amid ongoing confusion over trade talks
'IMPORTANT STEPS': Trump admin cheers ‘important steps’ as Paraguay targets Iran and its terror proxies
MOVING FORWARD: Russia 'ready to make a deal' on Ukraine war, Lavrov says
ART OF DIPLOMACY: Putin gifted Trump portrait of the US president, Russian artist reveals mystery painting: report
CAR BOMBING: Russian general killed in Moscow-area car bombing, investigators say
MIXED LEGACY: Pope Francis held line on gender ideology, had welcoming posture to LGBT community
Capitol Hill
THE OLD GUARD: 80-year-old Democrat senator says elderly lawmakers should leave 'before they're carried out'
ANTISEMITISM DEBATE: Schumer, Schiff accuse Trump of exploiting antisemitism to punish universities
Across America
STICKING UP: ICE argues warrantless arrest of Mahmoud Khalil was legal
NO OBJECTION: REAL ID sees nationwide state government compliance ahead of deadline, but it wasn’t always that way
CLASS IN SESSION: California floats plan to allow homeless students to sleep in their cars amid housing crisis
PARADISE LOST: Democrat-run Los Angeles failing wildfire victims’ rebuilding plans months after Trump visit: GOP rep
'GOOD RIDDANCE': New York City destroys more than 3,500 seize illegal firearms in gun chipper
'REVOLT': DeSantis excoriates Florida House leadership amid state GOP civil war
'PROFESSIONALLY DONE': DHS chief Kristi Noem reveals how her purse was stolen at restaurant
