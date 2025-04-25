Expand / Collapse search
Russia

Russian general killed in Moscow-area car bombing, investigators say

Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik killed in explosion in Balashikha, Russian officials say

Greg Norman
Published
Video showed a fire burning in Moscow after a car bomb killed a Russian military leader, investigators in the country said. Credit: Ostorozhno Novosti

A Russian general was killed Friday in a car bombing outside of Moscow, according to Russia’s top criminal investigation agency.

The Investigative Committee said that Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, a deputy head of the main operational department in the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, was killed by an explosive device placed in his car in Balashikha.

The explosive device was rigged with shrapnel, Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said. The perpetrator of the blast is unclear. 

The attack comes as White House envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow Friday for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Trump administration is trying to broker a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

UKRAINIAN OFFICIAL TAKES CREDIT AFTER RUSSIAN GENERAL IGOR KIRILLOV, WHO WAS KILLED BY EXPLOSIVE DEVICE IN MOSCOW

Car bombing in Balashikha kills Russian general

A Volkswagen Golf exploded at Balashikha on Friday, April 24, killing Russian general Yaroslav Moskalik. (East2West)

Images taken at the scene of the bombing showed a burned Volkswagen Golf car outside an apartment building in Balashikha.

The attack also happened following the killing of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, who died on Dec. 17 in Moscow when a bomb hidden on an electric scooter parked outside his apartment building exploded as he left for his office. 

Russian authorities blamed Ukraine for the killing of Kirillov, and Ukraine's security agency acknowledged that it was behind that attack.

Russia car bombing

The car bombing unfolded outside of Moscow on Friday, April 24. (East2West)

That bombing came one day after Ukrainian Security Services charged Kirillov with crimes. The explosive in that incident had the power of roughly 300 grams of TNT, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

Investigators arrive at scene of Russia car bombing

Police and investigators work at the scene where Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, a deputy head of the main operational department in the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, was killed by an explosive device placed in his car in Balashikha, just outside Moscow, Russia, on Friday, April 25. (AP)

Kirillov was charged by Ukraine with using banned chemical weapons on the battlefield. Several countries had also placed him under sanctions for his role in the war against Ukraine, the AP reported.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Pritchett, Anders Hagstrom, Greg Wehner and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.